If you’re a fan of quick-witted British romantic dramas, then we have the perfect show for you. My Lady Jane, a lush new series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world, will be coming to Prime Video—and it could be your favorite new binge-worthy series.

Check out the buzzy trailer above (heads up there's some strong language), and then read on to find out everything you need to know about Prime Video's new series.



What is ‘My Lady Jane’ all about?

Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Robyn Betteridge as Margaret Grey, Isabella Brownson as Katherine Grey and Anna Chancellor as Frances Grey in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The Prime Video series is based on the book of the same title, and is a retelling of English royal history—but with some major changes. In this version of the tale, King Henry VIII’s son Edward doesn’t die of tuberculosis, and neither Lady Jane Grey nor her husband, Guildford, are beheaded. Instead, Jane is crowned queen overnight and finds herself at the center of a plot by nefarious villains to take the throne.

Lady Jane Grey is played by newcomer Emily Bader. She stars alongside Edward Bluemel, of Killing Eve fame, as Guildford Dudley, and Jordan Peters, known for his role in Pirates, as King Edward. Other cast members include Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, and Jim Broadbent.

Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary, Will Keen as Norfolk, Jason Forbes as Scrope, Brandon Grace as William, Henry Ashton as Stan Dudley, and Isabella Brownson as Katherine Grey in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

When will ‘My Lady Jane’ premiere on Prime Video?

My Lady Jane will debut on Prime Video on June 27.

All eight episodes of the series will be available on that date, so you can flip right into binge-watch mode.

See photos from ‘My Lady Jane’: Cast, sets, and more

Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Jordan Peters as King Edward, Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, Abbie Hern as Bess in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Henry Ashton as Stan Dudley and Anna Chancellor as Frances Grey in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Abbie Hern as Bess, Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour and Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video Photo by Jonathan Prime/Prime Video Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley and Henry Ashton as Stan Dudley in 'My Lady Jane' on Prime Video

The pomp and intrigue of My Lady Jane are on full view in these exciting first-look photos from the show. Get a glimpse of the sumptuous sets, the intricate costumes, and, of course, the buzzy cast.



How to watch ‘My Lady Jane’ on Prime Video

Prime Video is included with any Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students. These help make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of Prime Video.

If you’re not a Prime member just yet, and not quite sure if Prime is right for you, you can sign up for a free trial.

Once you subscribe to Prime Video, you’ll be able to stream My Lady Jane when it’s released, alongside thousands of other movies, series, and more. You can stream content from Prime Video on hundreds of compatible devices, too. There are apps for iOS and Android, as well as for game consoles, set-top boxes, and many smart TVs. You can also stream straight from the web.



What else is on Prime Video?

After (or before) you check out My Lady Jane, there are plenty of other exciting movies and TV shows to watch on Prime Video. Fans of fantasy series should check out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, while those into comedy and drama shows can catch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other content includes acclaimed series like Fallout, The Boys, Citadel, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Dead Ringers, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Prime Video even features live sports, like Thursday Night Football.

You can check out the full selection of Prime Video content in the app or on the web. And, of course, make sure you tune in on June 27 to watch My Lady Jane.