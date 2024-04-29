After delivering at our fastest speeds ever in 2023, Amazon set new records for Prime delivery speeds in the first three months of 2024, with more than two billion items arriving the same or next day to Prime members around the world. In March, nearly 60% of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, and we delivered three out of four items the same or next day in London, Tokyo, and Toronto. Amazon also continues to grow its selection while speeding up deliveries, providing even more value to Prime members.

Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription offers big savings to Prime members and EBT customers Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can now get a low-cost monthly subscription with unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers—a benefit that pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month. Read more

When Amazon first launched Prime in the U.S. in 2005, we offered free Two-Day Shipping on one million items. We now offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery. That is over 20 times more products that we can deliver twice as fast compared to when Prime first launched. Whether customers are looking for a particular brand of running socks, a soundbar for a new TV, their favorite coffee, or travel-sized essentials for a last-minute trip—all these and more, at all kinds of price points, can be found on Amazon and delivered fast and free for Prime members.

Having this vast and growing selection, available at fast delivery speeds, helps us better serve millions of Amazon customers around the world with different needs, wants, and preferences. We work with independent sellers and small businesses such as U-Simply Season, Bubble-Blooms, and Gifts Fulfilled who offer unique products and great value options. We also partner with popular brands like Dyson, Levi’s, and Stanley, as well as premium brands such as Clinique, Coach, and Peloton. Teams across Amazon continue to innovate to deliver incredible selection, value, and convenience to customers—and we’re just getting started.

Learn how we continue to get faster and more efficient through the regionalization of our fulfillment and transportation network, which simultaneously speeds up deliveries and lowers our cost to serve.