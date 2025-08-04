Butterfly, a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage, is coming to Prime Video. It’s adapted from BOOM! Studios’ graphic novels created by Arash Amel.
The series follows David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former U.S. intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him. He finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization where she works.
How to stream ‘Butterfly’ on Prime Video
All six episodes of Butterfly will be available to stream on August 13 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Butterfly’?
In addition to Kim, who is also an executive producer on the series, and Hardesty (The Secret Art of Human Flight), the cast of Butterfly includes Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Billions), Louis Landau (Rivals), Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim.
Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) serves as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside acclaimed novelist Steph Cha.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other spy series on Prime Video like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Citadel, The Terminal List, and more.
