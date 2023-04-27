The highly anticipated television series Citadel will finally make its grand debut on Prime Video on April 28. As the premiere draws near, fans of the action-packed, thrilling drama are buzzing with excitement, eager to witness the star-studded cast bring this enthralling story to life.

Set against a backdrop of political intrigue and espionage, Citadel follows a group of spies who aim to fight back against a crime syndicate that is filling the vacuum left by the collapse of the global spy agency, Citadel.

The first season of Citadel consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

Curious to check out the exciting new show for yourself? Here’s how to watch Citadel on Prime Video.

How to watch ‘Citadel’ on Prime Video

As previously mentioned, Citadel will be premiering on Prime Video on April 28.

Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students—so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits.

If you’re not yet a Prime member and not sure whether it’s right for you, you can sign up for a free trial.

Prime members can enjoy watching Citadel, as well as thousands of other movies, series, and more included with a Prime membership.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Once you've experienced Citadel, there is a plethora of other movies and series to explore, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and My Policeman. For those drawn to action-packed dramas like Citadel, consider delving into titles such as The Boys and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

You can peruse the entire collection within the app or on the web, ensuring there's always fresh content to discover and savor. Don't forget to catch Citadel when it premieres on April 28.

Next, learn everything you need to know about the free streaming service Amazon Freevee.