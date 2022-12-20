Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has become a staple on Prime Video, and for good reason. The show follows Jack Ryan (played by John Krasinski), a CIA analyst who is thrust into action-packed missions and thrilling adventures. The third season finds Ryan wrongly accused of treason and on the run from his own government as he races against the clock to stop a global catastrophe.

Of course, if you're new to the show, you can watch the first two seasons exclusively on Prime Video right now. Otherwise, here’s how to watch Season Three of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan the moment it premieres on December 21.

How to watch ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season Three on Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Three will be available on Prime Video starting on December 21.

Prime Video is included with Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships—Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students—so everyone can enjoy Prime’s valuable benefits.

If you’re not yet a Prime member and not sure whether it’s right for you, you can sign-up for a free trial.

Prime members can watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, as well as thousands of other movies and series included in a Prime membership. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for $8.99 per month, however, you won’t get the other benefits that come with Prime—like free One-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders and fast grocery delivery and pickup.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Once you’re done watching the third season of Jack Ryan, there are plenty of other great series and movies to enjoy, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys—and movies like My Policeman, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, Coming 2 America, and Something from Tiffany’s. Prime also offers live sports, like Thursday Night Football.

You can browse the full selection in the app or on the web, so there’s always something new to explore and enjoy. And make sure to stream on December 21 to watch the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for yourself.