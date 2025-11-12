With the first season of NBA on Prime already underway, Prime Video will also stream 44 NBA G League games this year. The slate of games begins on December 1 with an NBA G League Tip Off Tournament matchup featuring the Osceola Magic and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
There will be 11 total NBA G League doubleheaders and 18 single-game nights across the regular season as well as four postseason games. The South Bay Lakers will make seven regular-season appearances on Prime, the most of any team. The Santa Cruz Warriors and Magic each have five regular-season games on the platform.
Here’s how to watch the NBA G League on Prime Video, as well as the full schedule of games.
How to watch the NBA G League on Prime Video
The NBA G League tips off on Prime Video starting December 1 and wraps up on March 28.
Viewers can watch NBA G League on Prime Video worldwide across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web or by using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles and smart TVs.
Prime Video is included as one of the amazing benefits of a Prime membership. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. You can also try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get started.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients, which provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost.
NBA G League schedule on Prime Video
Here is the schedule for NBA G League games on Prime Video in December and January. All times are in ET.
- Friday, December 1: Osceola Magic vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers — 8 p.m.
- Friday, December 15: Long Island Nets vs. Salt Lake City Stars — 8 p.m.
- Friday, December 29: Windy City Bulls vs. Capital City Go-Go — 7 p.m.
- Friday, January 5: Greensboro Swarm vs. Grand Rapids Gold — 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, January 5: Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Stockton Kings — 10 p.m.
- Friday, January 12: Stockton Kings vs. Delaware Blue Coats — 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 16: Oklahoma City Blue vs. G League Ignite — 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 16: Texas Legends vs. Rip City Remix — 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 24: Mexico City Capitanes vs. South Bay Lakers — 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 24: Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — 10 p.m.
- Friday, January 26: Raptors 905 vs. Osceola Magic — 7 p.m.
- Friday, January 26: Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rip City Remix — 9:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 30: Memphis Hustle vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants — 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 30: Iowa Wolves vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — 10 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 31: Windy City Bulls vs. Greensboro Swarm — 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 31: Salt Lake City Stars vs. South Bay Lakers — 8:30 p.m.
What is the NBA G League?
The NBA G League is the official minor and developmental league of the NBA. It prepares players, coaches, officials, training, and front-office staff for the NBA. It features 31 teams, 30 of which have direct affiliations with NBA franchises. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2024-25 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
