More basketball is headed to Prime Video.
With the first season of NBA on Prime already underway, Prime Video will also stream 44 NBA G League games this year. The slate of games begins on December 1 with an NBA G League Tip Off Tournament matchup featuring the Osceola Magic and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
There will be 11 total NBA G League doubleheaders and 18 single-game nights across the regular season as well as four postseason games. The South Bay Lakers will make seven regular-season appearances on Prime, the most of any team. The Santa Cruz Warriors and Magic each have five regular-season games on the platform.
Here’s how to watch the NBA G League on Prime Video, as well as the full schedule of games.
How to watch the NBA G League on Prime Video

The NBA G League tips off on Prime Video starting December 1 and wraps up on March 28.
Viewers can watch NBA G League on Prime Video worldwide across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web or by using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles and smart TVs.
Prime Video is included as one of the amazing benefits of a Prime membership. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. You can also try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get started.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients, which provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost.
NBA G League schedule on Prime Video

Here is the schedule for NBA G League games on Prime Video in December and January. All times are in ET.
  • Friday, December 1: Osceola Magic vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers — 8 p.m.
  • Friday, December 15: Long Island Nets vs. Salt Lake City Stars — 8 p.m.
  • Friday, December 29: Windy City Bulls vs. Capital City Go-Go — 7 p.m.
  • Friday, January 5: Greensboro Swarm vs. Grand Rapids Gold — 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, January 5: Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Stockton Kings — 10 p.m.
  • Friday, January 12: Stockton Kings vs. Delaware Blue Coats — 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 16: Oklahoma City Blue vs. G League Ignite — 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 16: Texas Legends vs. Rip City Remix — 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 24: Mexico City Capitanes vs. South Bay Lakers — 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 24: Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — 10 p.m.
  • Friday, January 26: Raptors 905 vs. Osceola Magic — 7 p.m.
  • Friday, January 26: Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rip City Remix — 9:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 30: Memphis Hustle vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants — 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 30: Iowa Wolves vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 31: Windy City Bulls vs. Greensboro Swarm — 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 31: Salt Lake City Stars vs. South Bay Lakers — 8:30 p.m.
What is the NBA G League?

The NBA G League is the official minor and developmental league of the NBA. It prepares players, coaches, officials, training, and front-office staff for the NBA. It features 31 teams, 30 of which have direct affiliations with NBA franchises. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2024-25 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience.

What else can I watch on Prime Video?

You can stream even more live sports on Prime Video, like the NBA, NFL, golf, and more. Prime Video also offers thousands of movies, series, and documentaries.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
