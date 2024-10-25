“The classics like

Miracle on 34th Street

and

It’s a Wonderful Life

, as well as contemporary favorites like

Elf

and

Bad Santa—

we all love them for the same reason,” Johnson explained. “They bring us back to that warm feeling of being with friends and family, the time of year when life slows

down for a minute. And there’s nothing better than watching a great Christmas movie with the people you

love.”