The Christmas action comedy will be exclusively in U.S. theaters on November 15.
After Santa Claus—code name: Red One—is kidnapped in this action-packed film, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) teams up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting mission to save Christmas.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon MGM Studios holiday action film:
How can I watch Red One?
Red One will be in US theaters on November 15. Look for show times in a theater near you.
Who stars in Red One?
The film’s cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and J.K. Simmons.
Who produced, wrote, and directed Red One?
Red One was produced by Hiram Garcia, p.g.a., Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Chris Morgan, p.g.a., Jake Kasdan p.g.a, and Melvin Mar. The film was written by Chris Morgan from a story by Hiram Garcia, and directed by Jake Kasdan.
How long is the film?
The runtime for Red One is 2 hours and 2 minutes.
What is Amazon MGM?
Amazon MGM is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world’s deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network MGM+, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors.
