Candy Cane Lane, the Prime Video holiday adventure film guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit, will premiere on December 1.

The movie follows a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration contest, when he inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf who brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, wreaking havoc on the town. Candy Cane Lane is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

The film stars Eddie Murphy (as Chris) in the lead role, supported by Jillian Bell as a mischievous elf, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Chris’ wife, who joins him on the race against the clock to break the spell.

The movie reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang—and the screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

How to watch ‘Candy Cane Lane’ on Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane will premiere globally on Prime Video on December 1.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Candy Cane Lane, alongside a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. Series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are there waiting for you to explore. There are plenty of movies, as well, including Red, White & Royal Blue, Sitting in Bars with Cake, and AIR.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

