Black Friday 2023: 11 shopping tips to save on Amazon this holiday season

Shop with confidence this season

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores. Amazon has zero tolerance for fraud of any kind and invests significant resources to protect its store and customers by educating, innovating, and holding bad actors accountable for deceptive actions such as impersonation scams—where a bad actor pretends to be a trusted company to request sensitive information. If customers have concerns about an item they’ve purchased, we encourage them to contact Customer Service directly so we can investigate and help resolve their issue. We also protect every purchase in our store with our A-to-z Guarantee, if a customer receives a product that is not in the condition expected, Amazon will refund or replace that item. Protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, whether purchased from Amazon or one of our two million independent selling partners. Learn more at Amazon.com/help and Amazon.com/guarantee.



Shop and save with Prime all year long

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day tria l if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Get more information about Prime , including discounted memberships.

Get a sneak peek at some of the top holiday deals

Check out some of the top Black Friday deals on Amazon

Preview some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon