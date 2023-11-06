Back to Amazon
NewsRetail

Black Friday 2023: 11 shopping tips to save on Amazon this holiday season

Written by Amazon Staff
5 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
An image of an entryway. There is a large wreath on the red door. Next to the door is a gold, glittery table with wrapped gifts stacked on top of it.
Amazon is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals November 17-27. Here are our best tips to shop and save this holiday season.

Amazon is going big on holiday savings this year. From November 17 through November 27, you can expect to find some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, and Lancôme.

Black Friday
When is Amazon's Black Friday sale? Here’s everything you need to know
Black Friday will be here before you know it—and we’re here to answer all your questions.
Read more

The savings kick off with our Black Friday deals event, and run all the way through our Cyber Monday weekend event. Whether you’re looking to find amazing gifts for everyone on your list, or even score some great deals for yourself, we’ll have you covered with deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices.

Mark your calendars for this year’s holiday shopping events, and keep reading for more tips to shop and save on Amazon this season.

  • 1.
    Check back frequently for new deals

    New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. Check back often to find the most up-to-date deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

    An image of various clothing items and accessories against a green background. There is a sweater, socks with a yin-yang design, a blue sleep mask, white headphones, fuzzy slippers, makeup brushes, a water bottle, striped pajamas, an small jewelry box with rings in it, a blue camera, and a luggage set. There is also a pink wrapped gift.

  • 2.
    Choose the delivery option that best fits your needs

    U.S. Prime members can rely on Amazon to make life easier with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits their needs this holiday season. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. Prime members can also find their closest Amazon Locker or Counter for a convenient, secure, and free delivery, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

  • 3.
    Save big in Amazon Fresh stores

    From November 15 through November 28, customers can enjoy 15% off in-store purchases of $50+ and Prime members can enjoy 25% off in-store purchases of $50+ from Amazon Fresh (terms apply).

  • 4.
    Find personalized deals

    Amazon also makes it easy to find deals you’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Find personalized deals on products previously purchased with the Buy Again deals feed and on items previously saved to lists, and get deal recommendations based on browsing history with Keep Shopping For.

  • 5.
    Shop deals with Alexa

    Get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within your wish list, cart, or Saved for Later list. Keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, ”Alexa, what are my deals?” You can also ask Alexa to remind you of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me."

  • 6.
    Support small and save big

    All season long, you can discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including gifts from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses. You can also explore unique gift ideas in the Oprah’s Favorite Things Gift Guide, or the Small Business Gift Guide, which features curated selections including Under $50, Under $25, Toys and Games, and Fashion.

    An image with various photos of Amazon sellers in frames. They are labeled: Women-owned, Black-owned, Hispanic-owned, Military family-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQUIA-owned.

    There will be more deals on small business products than ever before with new deals dropping throughout the season on the Small Business storefront, including deals from Caraway Home, PuffCuff, Thames & Kosmos science toys, and FaceTory facial sheet masks. You can also easily filter your searches and discover products from small businesses in Amazon’s store with the Small Business Search filter, and look out for the Small Business badge.

  • 7.
    Earn more with Amazon Store Card and Prime Visa

    From November 21 through November 27, customers can get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card, and from November 17 through December 4, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Visa. Prime cardmembers also earn 5% back every day on Amazon.com purchases with an eligible Prime membership, and from November 17 through 27, Prime members with a Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can earn an extra 1% back (for a total of 6% back) on their orders when they select No-Rush Shipping at checkout. Learn more about Amazon Store Card and Prime Visa.

  • 8.
    Sign up for Invite-only deals

    Starting November 13, Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out this holiday season, including 65% off Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System, 57% off Citizen Men’s Eco Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch, and 25% off Star Wars Limited Edition Echo Dot Stands. Shop deals from across a range of popular brands and categories by signing up for Invite-only deals to purchase products at an exclusive deal price. If selected, Prime members will be notified via email and a push notification on a rolling basis November 19 through November 22 with instructions on how to purchase the item. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by November 22. Sign up for Invite-only deals.

  • 9.
    Shop deals beyond Amazon with Buy with Prime

    This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime members can get a head start on gift shopping with deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime—a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. Holiday deals include up to 50% off select items from Gabb, up to 40% off select items from Briogeo and Sherpani, and up to 30% off select items from Bare Minerals. Shop holiday deals and more from Buy with Prime.

  • 10.
    Get a little gifting inspiration

    Check out the following lists and features to get ideas for great gifts for everyone on your list:

  • 11.
    Watch the Black Friday NFL game on Prime Video for exclusive deals

    The first-ever Black Friday NFL game will be available for all Amazon customers to stream on Prime Video on November 24 with pregame coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. EST. While you watch the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins, you will also have the chance to shop deals on products from brands like TCL and Dyson as they appear on the screen. You don’t need to be a Prime member to watch this game, but you will need an Amazon account. Sign up for an Amazon account to watch the game for free on any device from anywhere.

Shop with confidence this season

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores. Amazon has zero tolerance for fraud of any kind and invests significant resources to protect its store and customers by educating, innovating, and holding bad actors accountable for deceptive actions such as impersonation scams—where a bad actor pretends to be a trusted company to request sensitive information. If customers have concerns about an item they’ve purchased, we encourage them to contact Customer Service directly so we can investigate and help resolve their issue. We also protect every purchase in our store with our A-to-z Guarantee, if a customer receives a product that is not in the condition expected, Amazon will refund or replace that item. Protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, whether purchased from Amazon or one of our two million independent selling partners. Learn more at Amazon.com/help and Amazon.com/guarantee.

Shop and save with Prime all year long

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Get more information about Prime, including discounted memberships.

Get a sneak peek at some of the top holiday deals

Check out some of the top Black Friday deals on Amazon
Preview some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

