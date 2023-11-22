7 ways Alexa can help you be more festive this holiday season

You’re likely aware that Alexa can help make your life easier and more fun on any given day. For example, Alexa can keep you connected to loved ones, offer tons of entertainment, optimize your daily routines, and keep you in the know on important information. But did you know that Alexa can also help you be more festive this time of year?

That’s right! If you’re looking to up your game this holiday season, learn all the ways Alexa can help keep you organized, festive, and informed.