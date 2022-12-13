5 ways Amazon can help you cook the perfect holiday meal

Discover ways to stay organized, efficient, and inspired in the kitchen with Amazon.
If your plan to host a holiday meal is already giving you heartburn, there are some ways Amazon can help take some stress off your plate.
1.Purchase kitchen and cooking necessities from AmazonAs you plan your menu, you might realize there are some things you need to buy besides food. You can order kitchen items and tools like baking sheets, a saute pan, a meat thermometer, or even a trifle bowl using the Amazon app.
2.Find recipes and add items to your shopping list using your voiceIf you don’t know what to serve yet, you can find inspiration with Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, show me holiday recipes” or “show me dessert recipes.” You can ask Alexa to add all of the required ingredients to your cart or Alexa shopping list using just your voice, or save the recipe to your cooking library for quick access on your phone or Echo device later.
You can also add the Alexa Shopping List widget to your phone’s home screen and save the step of opening the Alexa app. Now you can see your shopping list with just a glance at your phone.
3.Shop for groceriesUsing the Amazon app or Alexa, you can easily buy groceries from your local Whole Foods Market, through Amazon Fresh, and in the Amazon store.
If ordering through Whole Foods, you have the option of free pickup curbside (when you buy $35 or more). You can also have it delivered in as little as one hour for a fee.
4.Follow step-by-step recipes hands-free with Echo ShowWhen the time comes to get your hands dirty (literally), you won’t have to worry about frying something while flipping cookbook pages. Alexa can read the step-by-step directions out loud or play videos from favorites like Tastemade, Martha Stewart, and America’s Test Kitchen.
5.Let Alexa do the conversion and keeping track while you do the cookingSometimes a recipe will call for a pint of milk or a fluid ounce of oil, and it’s hard to remember what those equate to in cups or tablespoons. Luckily, you can ask Alexa to do the conversion for you. You also can keep track of different cooking times by asking Alexa to set multiple timers at once.
Bonus tip: Shop for gifts on Amazon between sauteing and serving.
If you get a holiday gift idea during dinner (maybe a family member tells you how much they love your napkin rings or candles), you can order those things from Amazon while it’s still fresh in your memory.
