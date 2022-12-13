5 ways Amazon can help you cook the perfect holiday meal

If you don’t know what to serve yet, you can find inspiration with Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, show me holiday recipes” or “show me dessert recipes.” You can ask Alexa to add all of the required ingredients to your cart or Alexa shopping list using just your voice, or save the recipe to your cooking library for quick access on your phone or Echo device later.You can also add the Alexawidget to your phone’s home screen and save the step of opening the Alexa app. Now you can see your shopping list with just a glance at your phone.