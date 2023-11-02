Cyber Monday will be here before we know it! The major shopping event that takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving each year is a great time to work your way through your holiday shopping list or to stock up on the things you need.

If you’re in the market for new tech, home products, toys, or beauty products, Cyber Monday is an excellent time to buy.



Want to know more about Cyber Monday 2023? Look no further! We’ve got everything you need to know below.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday is on November 27, 2023. It’s always the Monday after Black Friday, which falls on November 24 this year.

Where can I start looking for Amazon deals and gift ideas?

Amazon’s Deals page is a great place to browse for early deals.

Customers can also get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their Wish List, Carts, or Saved for Later lists, and can keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?” They can also ask Alexa to remind them of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

All season long, customers can also discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses. Customers can also explore unique gift ideas in the Small Business Gift Guide, which features curated selections including gifts under $50, $25, Toys and Games, and Fashion.

Customers can also shop the Top 100-ish Gifts to find popular and trending products, check out Customers’ Most-Loved Gifts to shop a selection of highly-rated gift ideas across toys, home, and electronics, and scroll Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest to find shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands.

How can I join Prime before Cyber Monday?

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!)—including fast, free delivery; access to invite-only deals; and the option to Buy With Prime—you’ll want to join now.

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership.

In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Once you join, you can enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and so much more.

Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about all Prime has to offer, including discounted memberships.



Start making your Wish List today—and check back soon for more information on great deals from Amazon.