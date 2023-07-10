Prime Day deals are here, and this year U.S. Prime members can shop deals directly from merchants by using Buy with Prime.

Buy with Prime is a new way for U.S.-based Prime members to use the shopping benefits they love and trust, like fast and free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns, directly from participating brands’ websites. Top deals for Prime members using Buy with Prime include products up to 40% off from brands such as ZOA Energy, Sherpani, Anker, and Pickleball Central.

Check out a few Buy with Prime merchants and their exclusive Prime Day deals only available with your Prime membership. Remember to choose Buy with Prime at checkout and apply the brand's coupon code.

1. Carbone Fine Food

If you’ve heard of Carbone, you know about its famous clientele and elusive reservation availability. But what makes Carbone truly famous is its sauces.

Just in time for Prime Day, Carbone Fine Food has officially bottled its viral Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce and made it available exclusively to Buy with Prime shoppers at 20% off. On July 11 and 12, while supplies last, shoppers can head directly to the Buy with Prime collections page at Carbone Fine Food to snag the deal on a two-pack or four-pack of the world-famous sauce by using Buy with Prime.

Carbone also has several other deals you can shop this Prime Day, including fan favorite sauces like arrabbiata, marinara, and tomato basil. Check out Carbone’s Buy with Prime collection page for available deals now through July 12 at 20% off with Buy with Prime.

2. ALT. Fragrances

Offering a clean and affordable alternative to fragrance, ALT. Fragrances is only available for Prime members to shop through Buy with Prime and with an additional 20% off select 3.4 ounce (100 milliliter) bottles now through Prime Day. Reinventing the fragrance industry to allow customers to experience some of the most luxurious scents in the world regardless of budget, shoppers can score a new scent at a fraction of the cost of designer fragrances.

Prime members can shop deals on five of ALT. Fragrance’s most popular scents—Cherry Smash, Fleur Noire, Executive, Mistress, and Farouche—on the company’s Buy with Prime collection page.

3. Wyze

With a simple passion to provide smart home products at an extreme value, Wyze offers cameras and devices packed with features at an affordable price. Wyze’s passion for extreme value is going a step further for Prime Day. Now available to shop through July 12, the Wyze Cam Floodlight, Wyze Cam Outdoor v2, Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router, and Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro are all up to 30% off when you shop using Buy with Prime.

Wyze is also unveiling an exclusive new product only available to Prime members. On July 11, Wyze will debut a new Blue Security Camera and give Prime members the first opportunity to purchase it at 20% discount on wyze.com through July 12.

4. Stylin Boxes

Stylin Boxes is your home for mystery boxes from your favorite pop culture fandoms. On Prime Day, members can shop for deals up to 20% off at Stylin Boxes for fast, free deliveries that will surprise and delight.

Four Stylin Boxes will be available only to Prime members exclusively through Buy with Prime on July 11 and 12, ranging from cartoon favorites to comic book heroes. The Ninja Turtle Stylin Box has the merchandise to fight crime, and if you’re following the quest of Kaimetsu no Yaiba, the Demon Slayer Stylin Box has a myriad of treasures inside. Fans of Bikini Bottom can score Krusty Krab essentials with the SpongeBob SquarePants Stylin Box, and those looking to surf a different wave can get a dose of their favorite Hawaiian alien with the Stitch Stylin Box.

5. Briogeo Hair Care

Built to treat every hair type and texture, Briogeo Hair Care has become a fan favorite with its full selection of clean, natural, and effective hair care products. Offering up to 40% off products only when you shop Buy with Prime on July 11 and 12, beauty mavens can choose from beloved washes to brushes—including Curl Charisma leave-in crème, Don’t Despair Repair deep conditioning mask, Scalp Revival exfoliating shampoo, and Farewell Frizz heat protectant crème.

6. The Woobles

Giving beginners the easiest way to learn crochet, The Woobles is offering up to 20% off exclusively to Prime members looking to prove to themselves that they can always learn something new.

Fan favorites like the bunny, chick, dinosaur, fox, and lion are all up for grabs when you shop using Buy with Prime. And if you’re looking to go all-in on learning the art of crochet, the Easy Peasy Beginner Bundle has four plushie friends you can bring to life. Shop all deals now through Prime Day to add a new skill to your repertoire.

7. Chatham Natural Skincare

A member of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, Chatham Natural Skincare is on a mission to provide relief with natural skincare, sustainability, and education about eczema—in fact, they’ve been awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. The All Over Butter & 2 Eczema Relief Oatmeal Soaps is a bundle specifically designed with the aim to avert flare-ups caused by eczema or other skin conditions, offering a soothing, gentle effect that leaves your skin feeling nurtured and loved. Now through July 12, Prime members can shop exclusive deals just like this at up to 20% off on their way to healthier skin.

8. Moon Juice

Moon Juice is your resource for plant-sourced alchemy to elevate body and consciousness, and it’s offering up to 40% off select products on July 11 and 12.

Beauty Dust, Collagen Protect, Magnesi-Om, Plump Jelly, and SuperPower are all available exclusively to Prime members when you select Buy with Prime at checkout. If you’re looking to find your calm this Prime Day, Moon Juice has five great products to help you relax and recharge.

9. Guardian Baseball

Created for baseball lovers by baseball lovers, Guardian Baseball ensures that you have the gear you need to play your best.

Exclusively available to Prime members on July 11 and 12, shoppers can score 20% off The Guardian x Stinger USSSA Youth Baseball Bat, a one-piece aluminum baseball bat featuring a combination of power, precision, and performance. It’ll be a home run when you score this Buy with Prime exclusive deal.

10. Baby Brezza

Baby Brezza makes parenting easier, and it’s now even better when you shop Buy with Prime on July 11 and 12. Bottle + Breastmilk Warmer, Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Advanced, and Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser will be available for up to 21% off for two days only. Baby Brezza saves you time feeding and nurturing your baby, just like Buy with Prime saves you time at checkout, making this pair a perfect combo exclusively for Prime members.

