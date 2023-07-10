We introduced Prime Day in 2015 as a way to celebrate our members by giving them access to thousands of deals. Now, Prime members look forward to the summer deals event every year, with millions of deals offered.

Many members consider Prime Day one of their favorite benefits, and look forward to it as a time to make big purchases, discover new products, and take advantage of great deals to reorder items like their favorite moisturizer, home decor, and other everyday essentials. It’s also the perfect time for members to get an early start on their back-to-school and off-to-college shopping, with thousands of products for parents, students, and teachers so they can find what they need at a low price.

Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for members to find the Prime Day deals they care about, and to get inspired by deals specific to their interests. We’re excited about the features we’ve introduced this year to make it easier for Prime members to discover relevant deals based on their past shopping behaviors. Whether you’re a 19-year-old who’s going off to college or a 72-year-old picking up a new hobby, when you visit Amazon, we want to show you the deals that matter most to you.

Prime Day Gets Personal

Personalization has always been a part of Amazon’s DNA, and customers enjoy personalized experiences when shopping in our store. For example, last holiday shopping season, we increased our personalized deal offerings by more than 400% from the previous year, and those recommendations drove customer engagement that was six-times higher than non-personalized offerings.

But personalizing the shopping experience for over 200 million Prime members across the globe on millions of deals is no easy feat. We have worked hard to introduce even more personalized experiences, and are excited about the number of enhancements to the shopping experience that Prime members will enjoy during this year’s event. We’re offering over 40 personalized deal features—more than ever before—including personalized suggestions within “Recommended deals for you,” “Top deals for you,” and “Customers’ Most-Loved” features, to make it easier for members to find products they may be interested in based on their shopping habits.

We’re also offering inspirational browse-based shopping experiences that help customers discover personalized and trending Prime Day deals across a broad range of interests with Inspire and Shop by Interest. Inspire, our in-app shopping feed, can be accessed by tapping the “light bulb” icon at the bottom navigation bar. As members scroll Inspire’s shoppable feed, Prime Day deals are identified with a deals badge for quick browsing. Shop by Interest—which can be accessed by selecting Inspiration in the main menu at the bottom of the Amazon Shopping app—features personalized, interest-based shopping communities where members can explore new ideas and products based on passions, hobbies, and interests. For Prime Day, Shop by Interest will also include a dedicated Deals feed. Both experiences give Prime members a quick and engaging way to discover limited-time deal suggestions.

Prime members will also benefit from cost-saving features across popular shopping experiences, such as:



“Keep shopping for”: Prime members are able to access deals within “Keep shopping for,” featuring previously viewed items that include Prime Day offers, along with personalized deal recommendations inspired by their browsing history. Previously viewed items are conveniently grouped into relevant product categories such as “Running shoes,” “Bluetooth headphones,” and “Home & Kitchen.” During Prime Day, members will also be able to access these deals directly from the top of the homepage by tapping a featured product within “Keep shopping for.”

We are also testing an all-new “Buy Again” feature. Added to the top of “Buy Again” in the Amazon shopping app, customers are able to access a “Deals” feed featuring a roundup of products they previously purchased and personalized recommendations inspired by past purchases. Lists: Customers created over 150 million new Lists in 2022 and, this year, we’re testing a reimagined list experience. “Your Lists” introduces a more convenient, intuitive, and personalized experience by automatically grouping saved items into relevant product categories, featuring all saved items that are on deal for Prime Day. Members will see personalized recommendations based on their Lists and have the ability to receive a push notification alerting them of new deals in real time so they never miss out. Learn more about how to create Lists

In addition to our personalized enhancements, this Prime Day, we’ve introduced a first-of-its-kind Invite-only deals program to give Prime members exclusive access to a curated selection of high-discount or limited-run doorbuster deals that are expected to sell out, including 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph ($179.99), and 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones. During the lead-up to Prime Day, members can request an invitation to purchase the product they want at the exclusive deal price, and if they are selected, they will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item.

Personalization, curation, and how we merchandise millions of deals—including some of our lowest prices of the year so far and deals on new Amazon-exclusive products—are all done in service of Prime members.

Check out millions of deals with these new features starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT for a more personalized and fun Prime Day experience!

Visit the Prime Day hub and explore all your Prime benefits.