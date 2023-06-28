10 tools and features that help you get even more out of shopping on Amazon

Amazon’s store is full of useful, personalized features that help save you time and money.
No matter what you’re shopping for—everyday essentials, clothing, home décor, or a wide range of other categories—Amazon is constantly innovating for our hundreds of millions of customers worldwide, which means our shopping experience is always improving and evolving.
Amazon teams across the globe are regularly creating tools and features that make it easier, more convenient, and more affordable to shop and discover products you’ll love in our store. Whether you’re using the website or Amazon Shopping app, there is likely a feature that will help you get even more out of your Amazon shopping experience.
Want to become an Amazon power shopper? Here’s exactly where you can find some of the most useful tools and how to use them:
Amazon teams across the globe are regularly creating tools and features that make it easier, more convenient, and more affordable to shop and discover products you’ll love in our store. Whether you’re using the website or Amazon Shopping app, there is likely a feature that will help you get even more out of your Amazon shopping experience.
Want to become an Amazon power shopper? Here’s exactly where you can find some of the most useful tools and how to use them:
-
1.Find the best deals in Today’s DealsMajor shopping moments like Prime Day aren’t the only time of year you can find deals across your favorite categories. Every day, you can browse and shop deals across Amazon by visiting the Today’s Deals page, where you can also search for deals in specific categories.
We offer a variety of limited time deals on popular, well-known brands. And if you’re a Prime member, you can also filter by Prime Exclusive deals to enjoy members-only offers.
Shop Today’s Deals here
-
2.Make Lists to organize products you’re interested in and keep track of price dropsLists are a useful way to keep tabs on items that you want to buy, but may not be ready to purchase at this very moment.All Lists are private by default to start, but you can share your list and invite others to edit and collaborate on them for occasions like birthdays, parties, and more.
In addition to keeping your items organized in one place, Lists can also help you save money.
If you’re using the Amazon Shopping app, you’ll be notified whenever the price of an item in your List drops, or when a coupon or deal becomes available.
Start creating Lists here
-
3.Use Keep shopping for to pick up where you left offHave to cut your shopping session short? The next time you return to Amazon, checkout the Keep shopping for experience to return to a previously viewed item.
In the Amazon Shopping app, tap the Me tab (it looks like a person) at the bottom of the screen, and you will see Keep shopping for. Desktop users are able to spot the experience toward the top of the Amazon.com homepage.
Here, you’ll find all of the products you were previously considering organized by category. Once you click on a category, Amazon will show you your viewed products and similar items, best sellers, deals, and top-rated items in the same category so you can make the best purchase for your needs.
-
4.Explore your interests and find inspiration with Shop by InterestSometimes you shop with something specific in mind, but other times it’s fun to “window shop” for inspiration. Enter Shop by Interest, our immersive mobile-first experience for all U.S. customers that can help you discover products, ideas, and deals from like-minded shoppers.
You’ll find shoppable photos, videos, and idea lists curated by Amazon’s community of influencers and customers. Easily browse Amazon’s vast product selection organized around your interests, from Camping and Storage and Organization, to Pets and Bohemian Décor, to PC Gaming and Teaching, and more!Visit the Amazon Shopping app, and when you select the main menu on the bottom right, tap Inspiration, and then select Shop by Interest. Select an interest by tapping Browse (four square icon in the top right corner).
-
5.See products in your room with augmented reality virtual viewWith this feature, you’ll never have to worry about whether or not your new couch will fit in your space. Customers using the Amazon Shopping app can see exactly how a piece of furniture or décor, like a rug, will look in their home’s space by choosing View in your room on the product detail page.
After scanning your chosen area, this tool places the item in the space so you can evaluate how it fits physically and aesthetically with the rest of your things. You can even move the item around and rotate it. Additionally, you can add more items to the area, then save the room to refer back to later.
Since this tool is so realistic, you can buy furniture in confidence with the click of a button.Are you ready for summer? Get your home refreshed and ready—just in time for your next barbeque.
-
6.Make your purchase online, then pick it up at a store near youAmazon offers Buy Online, Pick Up in Store for select products, so you can pick up your purchase instead of getting it delivered. This option might be more convenient if you need your purchase immediately or are en route to another destination.
If an item is eligible, you’ll see the choice to switch to Store Pickup in the product detail page, above Add to Cart.
We’ll show you the closest pickup location based on your current location settings.
Learn more about Buy Online, Pick Up in Store
-
7.Virtually try on shoes, glasses, and makeupShopping for furniture isn’t the only thing we’re making easier—we’re also enhancing the way customers shop for clothing and makeup, without needing to make a trip to the store. Amazon offers Virtual Try-On for select shoes, glasses and sunglasses, and beauty items.
Visit the Amazon Shopping app, and while you’re shopping, look for Virtual Try-On in the product detail page. For shoes and glasses, the Amazon Shopping app will use your phone’s camera to directly “try on” the items. For makeup, you can choose to upload a photo to see how the product looks on your face. No more waiting in line at fitting rooms or tinkering with products at the store.
-
8.Note our clothing sizing guides to help you choose the best sizeThere are a few ways you can pick the best size for a piece of clothing like a jacket or jeans. First, every clothing item should have a Size Chart detailing each size’s measurements.Another factor to look at is Fit, which you can usually find above the Size selection. Fit compiles reviewers’ reports of how the item actually fits compared to the size they bought. Thanks to the reports from your fellow Amazon shoppers, you’ll know whether it’s too small, somewhat small, fits as expected, somewhat large, or too large.After years of designing custom wedding looks, Rodarte is introducing its first official bridal collection.
Lastly, there should also be a statement above the product description that predicts which size should fit you best based on data from customers who buy the same sizes as you.
-
9.Compare an item to similar items so you can make the best choiceFor products that you’ve added to your cart and are considering purchasing, you have the ability to Compare with similar items—tap the button conveniently located below the item. Here, you’ll see a few items that may or may not be from the same brand as your current item, but are similar in aesthetic or function.With a quick glance, you can easily compare the Amazon customer rating, price, shipping option, color, dimension, weight, and other aspects of each product. When using the Amazon Shopping app, you can also compare the item against other recently-viewed products.
-
10.Take a closer look at Price Per Unit to compare itemsNext time you’re comparing products to see which offers the best value for you, check the Price Per Unit. The price per unit feature displayed in search results (in parentheses next to the list price) can help you determine the best value for you when shopping for everyday essentials on Amazon, and help you decide if you should buy in bulk and which offer has the best value.