10 tools and features that help you get even more out of shopping on Amazon

3. Use Keep shopping for to pick up where you left off

Have to cut your shopping session short? The next time you return to Amazon, checkout the Keep shopping for experience to return to a previously viewed item.



In the Amazon Shopping app, tap the Me tab (it looks like a person) at the bottom of the screen, and you will see Keep shopping for. Desktop users are able to spot the experience toward the top of the Amazon.com homepage.



Here, you’ll find all of the products you were previously considering organized by category. Once you click on a category, Amazon will show you your viewed products and similar items, best sellers, deals, and top-rated items in the same category so you can make the best purchase for your needs.