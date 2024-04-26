Lee este artículo en español.

We are excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon’s best deals of the summer during Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event.

During last year’s event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across Amazon stores, making it the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon’s history. Amazon also hit another milestone in 2023 by delivering to Prime members at the fastest speeds throughout the year!

We are working hard to pack even more great savings into the event this year. Members will also be able to take advantage of deep discounts and get their shopping done early for Back-to-School supplies, avoiding the lines and enjoying the convenience of fast, free shipping through Prime. We know our members love savings, and we work hard to bring deals on new and popular brands you can only shop on Amazon for this year’s event.

Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event!

