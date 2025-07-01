Key takeaways
- As an early Prime Day 2025 deal, Prime members can get 25% off select devices like Kindle Kids and Kindle Scribe and up to 80% off thousands of Kindle books.
- Now through July 11, eligible Amazon Prime members can also get an exclusive offer: three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
- Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8 through 11.
During Amazon’s 2025 Prime Day, which will kick off on July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 11, Prime members will get exclusive access to millions of great deals. But book lovers don’t have to wait to start saving.
Now through July 11, Prime members can get 25% off select devices like Kindle Kids and Kindle Scribe, and enjoy up to 80% off thousands of Kindle books such as The Striker by Ana Huang, The Teacher by Freida McFadden, and The Forest of Lost Souls by Dean Koontz. Plus, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and read all three books at no additional cost—along with millions more. Terms and conditions apply.
What is Kindle Unlimited?
Kindle Unlimited is a paid monthly subscription that gives members access to more than five million digital books, as well as thousands of audiobooks, comics, manga, and magazines. Enjoy instant access to every title and start reading right away. In the U.S., a Kindle Unlimited subscription costs $11.99 a month plus taxes.
Once you activate your subscription, you can immediately download titles from the Kindle Unlimited catalog. Borrow up to 20 digital books, audiobooks, or comics at a time, return them at your convenience, and borrow new titles instantly.
Access Kindle Unlimited on any Kindle devices, smartphone, computer, or tablet through the free Kindle app.
Kindle Unlimited is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the U.S. and the UK.
How to get the early Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deal
Taking advantage of the deal is easy. All you have to do is follow this link while signed in with your Prime account, click the ‘Join Kindle Unlimited’ button and follow the signup process, after which you’ll unlock the benefits of Kindle Unlimited without having to pay a cent for three whole months. If you find yourself enjoying the membership, you don’t have to take any further action for your subscription to continue—but if you find it’s not for you, simply cancel with no questions asked through Your Kindle Unlimited Account at any time.
To take advantage of three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, head to amazon.com/ku now through the end of the Prime Day 2025 event on July 11.
What is Prime Day?
Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event will officially start July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run until midnight on July 11—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories from top brands like Sony, Dyson, and Living Proof.
Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now, and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.
Trending news and stories
- Meet Project Rainier, Amazon’s one-of-a-kind machine ushering in the next generation of AI
- What’s new for Prime Day 2025? 4 things that make this year’s event different
- Prime Day is back July 8-11, with double the days and millions of deals
- Score big with Prime for Young Adults—the discounted Prime membership with limited time 5% cash back