Prime Day is back July 16-17, 2024. Get shopping tips and details to save big on popular brands like Clinique, Allbirds, Sony, KitchenAid, and more.
Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 17. Prime members will get exclusive access to millions of great deals on brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl’s. New deals will continue to drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, so members can come back and shop often to find something they love. Invite-only deals are also back this year, which means Prime members can request an invitation to exclusive deals that are expected to sell out. Some of the top Invite-only deals to put on your radar include up to 40% off Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30% off Peloton products.
“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”
Keep reading for some of the top offers and features to look for during Amazon Prime Day 2024. If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to shop the member-exclusive event.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime Day music video
Megan Thee Stallion kicks off the deal event by announcing the dates of Prime Day with her latest music video and original song, “It’s Prime Day.” Prime members can shop Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime Day picks inspired by the different interests featured in her music video. Picks include early deals on items from her new Hot Girl Summer tour merchandise collection.
The song, streaming exclusively on Amazon Music beginning today, is a bonus track on her forthcoming album MEGAN dropping on June 28for fans listening only on Amazon Music.
Back-to-school and Off-to-College savings
School and college shopping guides are back, with deals on everything parents, students, and teachers need for the upcoming school season. Convenient shopping filters help members search products by price and select their desired delivery speed including Same-Day Delivery, which is currently available to customers in more than 110 U.S. metro areas.
Those looking for dorm decor inspiration can embrace their personal style with curated product lists derived from popular social media trends to design their space, their way. Visit the Back to School and Off to College storefronts to discover the shopping guides and begin shopping.
Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Finally, Amazon Basics will delight customers with 40% off school supplies and dorm staples and Amazon Essentials will offer 40% off on cozy and comfortable crew necks, hoodies, and joggers.
Early deals, shop now
Prime members can start enjoying Prime Day savings now, with early access to deals on products from popular brands like New Balance, HP, and Coach. Check out some of the top early deals to shop now.
Prime members can also enjoy access to early deal drops from influencers including Jess Sims, Alyssa McKay, Monet McMichael, Jared McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, Meredith Duxbury, and Alix Earle. Each day, from July 8 – July 15, one of these personalities will drop exciting deals on their favorite products across top categories including beauty, sports, and home.
Top tips to prepare for Prime Day 2024
Prime members can start preparing for Prime Day now, with deal alerts, Invite-only deals, and personalized deal notifications. Here are some of the ways you can make the most of Prime Day:
Get deal alerts and event reminders from Alexa
Get your carts ready!Prime members can use Alexa to track deals on products in their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. Just say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and when a deal is available, you’ll get a notification on your Alexa-enabled device.
Sign up for Invite-only deals
Prime members can request an invitation from the product page, near the “Add to Cart” button, to save on the most popular products from top and emerging brands before they sell out—including 40% off Invite-only deals for a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle, up to 60% off Invite-only deal for a Citizen Chronograph Watch and 58% off Invite-only deals on Foreo LUNA mini 3 set. Members who are selected will be notified via email during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.
Set up deal notifications that are tailored to you
Keep your eyes on hot trending items with deal notifications. Prime members can set up personalized deal notifications to be alerted when their recent searches and product views have deals. To start receiving these alerts in time for Prime Day, visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon Shopping app to create the deal alerts.
Enjoy convenient delivery options
U.S. Prime members can enjoy fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items, plus the added convenience of being able to choose how those items arrive—whether at home, work, or places you frequent with Amazon’s network of thousands of package pick-up locations.
Discover Prime Day deals worldwide
Prime Day will kick off on July 16 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in India can shop on Prime Day later this summer.
Get ready to save big
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the deals coming up on Prime Day. If you haven’t already, get signed up for savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Additionally, young adults ages 18-24 can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Get more information about Prime, including details on discounted memberships.