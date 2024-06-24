Prime members can shop

Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime Day picks

inspired by her different interests featured in the music video. Picks include early deals on items from her new Hot Girl Summer tour merchandise collection, an exclusive collaboration with Amazon Music. The

original song

featured in the music video is an Amazon Music Original called “It’s Prime Day.” It will also be included as a bonus track on her upcoming album

MEGAN

dropping June 28 for fans listening only on Amazon Music.