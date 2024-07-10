“They have a history,” noted Usher about A-Train and Sister Sage’s time together as teenage superheroes in the group Teenage Kix, “and they knew each other before they were in these extremely powerful positions. I think they may have even had something. Who knows? But think of it like this: We all know who we are now. But there are very few people who knew who we were 15 or 20 years ago. And for the first time, we’re meeting someone in A-Train’s life who isn’t related to him, who knew him before he was in The Seven. Before he was corrupt. Before he ever killed anyone.”