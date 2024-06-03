Prime Video’s hit Emmy-winning series The Boys returns on June 13 for its fourth season, digging even deeper into the irreverent, violent world of corrupt superheroes (aka “Supes”) and the ragtag crew struggling to keep them in check.

The fourth season of The Boys is set to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has expanded to feature new Supes and, of course, the fan-favorite characters from the comic book source material.

Need a refresher on which characters you need to know for Season 4? We've got you covered.



Which The Boys characters are returning in Season 4?

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)

Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, has dedicated his life to fighting Vought and its corrupt Supes. He enters Season 4 more determined than ever to exact revenge against Homelander for what he did to Butcher’s wife, Becca. In Season 3, Butcher crossed a line he never imagined he would when he took Temp V, a variant of Compound V that bestows superpowers for 24 hours, so he could take the fight directly to Homelander and Vought. But doing so came with a devastating cost: Heading into Season 4, he now has less than a year to live. Will that be enough time to take care of business?

Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell)

Jack Quaid plays Hughie Campbell, who’s been fighting the war on Supes with Butcher and The Boys since Season 1, after a loved one became collateral damage due to Supe malfeasance. In Season 3, feeling the war against Supe corruption was being lost, Hughie made the desperate decision to use Temp V with Butcher to level the playing field. But his choices quickly devolved into a flirtation with toxic masculinity as Hughie became intoxicated with the power Temp V gave him. It was the love of his life, Annie January (played by Erin Moriarty), who pulled him back from the brink and helped him understand that true strength isn’t about power; it’s about never giving up on doing the right thing.

Erin Moriarty (Annie January, aka Starlight)

Annie January, aka Starlight, played by Erin Moriarty, discovered just how corrupt Vought and its Supes are after she joined The Seven and painfully learned that the old adage is true: Never meet your heroes. In Season 3, she livestreamed over Instagram after the attack at Herogasm—the notorious superhero orgy inspired by the comic-book storyline—to expose Homelander and Vought’s lies, and announced to the world that she was quitting The Seven and becoming Annie January from then on. By the end of Season 3, Annie tossed her Starlight supersuit into the trash and officially joined The Boys. And, during the epic fight to stop Soldier Boy in the Season 3 finale, she discovered that she could fly.

Antony Starr (Homelander)

Homelander, played by Antony Starr, is the most powerful Supe on Earth and the leader of The Seven, the world’s premier superteam. His power set runs the gamut from super-strength and flight to the ability to blast lasers from his eyes. But behind the shiny veneer of an all-American icon lurks a terrifying psychosis. Homelander views himself as a god, superior to humans and all other Supes. At the end of Season 3, Homelander was reunited with his and Becca Butcher’s son, Ryan, who is also the world’s first natural-born Supe. But will Homelander’s terrifying influence turn Ryan into the next version of himself?

Jessie T. Usher (A-Train)

A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher, is The Seven’s speedster Supe, heralded as the fastest man on Earth. In Season 3, he saw firsthand how corrupt Vought and its Supes truly are when a racist Supe named Blue Hawk caused his brother, Nathan, to be severely injured, putting him in a wheelchair. A-Train demanded justice for his brother, but Vought refused to take action, so A-Train took justice into his own hands and killed Blue Hawk in revenge. But A-Train was devastated after his brother banished him from the family due to his own Supe malfeasance. A-Train enters Season 4 more disillusioned than ever by Vought and the evil of his fellow Supes.

Chace Crawford (The Deep)

The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, is The Seven’s aquatic Supe, possessing super-strength and the ability to communicate with fish and other water-bound creatures. The Deep has had quite a journey since Season 1, after he was exiled to Supe obscurity for sexually assaulting Starlight. In Season 3, he rejoined The Seven after pledging his unconditional loyalty and becoming a subservient lackey to Homelander. From then on, The Deep has done Homelander’s bidding, no matter how horrible the task, including assassinating the leading candidate for vice president at the end of Season 3, clearing the way for Victoria Neuman.

Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman)

Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit, is a rising star politician who started the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs to hold Supes accountable. In Season 3, we learned that she and Hughie had become close friends while working together at the FBSA for a year ... until Hughie discovered that Neuman was the mysterious head-popping Supe responsible for the attack on Congress in Season 2. Heading into Season 4, she’s campaigning to be vice president of the United States, putting her one head-pop away from the presidency.

Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk, aka M.M.)

Mother’s Milk, played by Laz Alonso, is The Boys’ brilliant tactician, relied upon by Butcher to bring plans to fruition and keep the team together. In Season 3, we learned that M.M. had left The Boys after Season 2 to be closer to his ex-wife, Monique, and his daughter, Janine. But when Butcher discovered new evidence regarding one of Vought’s first and most famous Supes, Soldier Boy, M.M. rejoined the fight, because Soldier Boy killed several members of M.M.’s family decades earlier. Heading into Season 4, M.M. is now running The Boys after Butcher was demoted by the CIA for his countless lies and transgressions.

Tomer Capone (Frenchie)

Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, is The Boys’ jack-of-all-trades, possessing skills in weapons, explosives, chemistry, and more. During the series, he’s developed a close relationship with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), a young woman with superhuman abilities and a dark past who joined The Boys during Season 1. In Season 3, we learned about the core trauma that spawned Frenchie’s struggles with drug abuse and his unrelenting guilt: He was formerly a hitman working for the notorious Russian mobster Little Nina. Heading into Season 4, Frenchie will be confronted with his dark past once again.

Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko)

A young woman who gained her superpowers through forced experimentation, Kimiko, played by Karen Fukuhara, escaped from the Shining Light Liberation Army terrorist group in Season 1 with help from The Boys, and joined them in their war on corrupt Supes. A powerful Supe with the ability to heal and even rise from the dead, Kimiko quickly became The Boys’ secret weapon. In Season 3, after Kimiko was struck by Soldier Boy’s terrifying depowering radiation blast, she lost her superpowers. At first thrilled to be a normal human, she ultimately decided to take Compound V again, knowing how dangerous the world really is and wanting to be able to protect the people she loves.

Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett)

Originally introduced as a Vought publicist, Ashley quickly climbed the corporate ladder to become Vought’s CEO by the end of Season 3. But she received her promotion after Homelander murdered her predecessor, Madelyn Stillwell, and recommended Ashley for the job. Terrified of Homelander, Ashley has been loyal to a fault. But the stress of being a spoke in Homelander’s murderous wheel has taken a toll. Heading into Season 4, she’s still subservient to Homelander and still struggling to survive in the viper’s nest inside Vought Tower.

Cameron Crovetti (Ryan)

Ryan, played by Cameron Crovetti, is Homelander’s young son and the first natural-born Supe, with powers matching his father’s. After accidentally killing his mother Becca— who was also Butcher’s wife—at the end of Season 2, we learned that Butcher had been helping to raise him for the past year, at the beginning of Season 3. The last time we saw Ryan, he had taken his place at his father’s side, falling under Homelander’s terrifying influence.

Which new characters are joining The Boys in Season 4?

Susan Heyward (Sister Sage)

Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, is a Supe from Detroit, Michigan who will join The Seven.

Valorie Curry (Firecracker)

Also joining The Seven is Firecracker, played by Valorie Curry, a Supe from Daytona Beach, Florida.

Additional cast members in The Boys Season 4

Rounding out the main cast of The Boys and The Seven, the fourth season of the hit Prime Video original series will also feature the exciting addition of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rob Benedict, Eliot Knight, Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s mother, and Simon Pegg reprising his role as Hughie’s father, Hugh Campbell, Sr.



