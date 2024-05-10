School’s out, the sun is shining, and out-of-office reminders are set. Summer is almost here, and whether you plan to spend it lounging in your local park or island-hopping around the globe, now’s the time to prepare.

Amazon is the perfect place to save on all your summer essentials. Here’s what to expect from Amazon in the lead-up to summer:



Stock up on beach-ready beauty and personal care during the Summer Beauty Haul, starting May 13

Amazon’s second Summer Beauty Haul runs from May 13 through May 19. It’s the best time to find great deals on items that will help you enjoy your most beautiful summer ever, including products for glowing skin, beach-ready makeup, colorful nails, men’s grooming, hot weather hair and personal care, travel and discovery sets, and everything you need to get glam for all your summer celebrations.

During the event, customers will also receive a promotional credit for $10 when they spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon.

Learn more and shop deals from the Summer Beauty Haul



Prep your summer reading list with the Amazon Book Sale, starting May 15

With a mission to inspire customers to read more, Amazon is kicking off summer reading with the new Amazon Book Sale, a savings event exclusive to Amazon customers in the U.S.

The event will run from May 15 through May 20, offering some of Amazon’s best deals on a wide selection of must-read books across genres. Customers will save up to 50% on print best sellers and up to 80% on Kindle eBooks.

Learn more and shop deals from the Amazon Book Sale



Sit back and enjoy all-new original films on Prime Video

The new movie lineup from Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios features everything from inspirational documentaries, to a contemporary love story, to action-packed comedies. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.

New titles coming to your TV include:



The Idea of You

I Am: Celine Dion, a documentary following the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness

a documentary following the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness Jackpot, an action-comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena

See the full Prime Video summer lineup



Get ready for Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event, coming in July

Summer, of course, is also the time for Amazon’s biggest shopping event exclusively for Prime members: Prime Day. This July, you can expect access to amazing deals on products from top national brands and small business sellers across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and home.

Stay tuned for more details on the dates and deals of Prime Day. In the meantime, here’s how you can prepare for the big day.