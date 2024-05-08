Kick off summer reading with big savings across all genres, including up to 50% off print best sellers and up to 80% off Kindle eBooks, plus early deals you can start shopping now.
With a mission to inspire customers to read more, Amazon is kicking off summer reading with the new Amazon Book Sale, a savings event exclusive to Amazon customers. The event will run from May 15 through May 20, offering some of Amazon’s best deals on a wide selection of must-read books across genres.
Whether you’re hooked on romantasy, craving an adventure story, or eager to dive into a thoughtful biography, this new shopping event features books to delight, inspire, or educate every reader this summer. Amazon makes it easy to discover and shop books through innovative tools like the Your Books feature and recommendations from the Amazon Books Editors. You can enjoy fast, free delivery of physical books, or instantly download eBooks and audiobooks to start reading right away. New deals will drop throughout the event across print, Kindle eBooks, Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and more.
Readers don’t have to wait to celebrate. Available now, Amazon is offering its lowest price on the Kindle Scribe. You can also start shopping early deals on popular books, including a Sarah J. Maas three-eBook bundle, and take advantage of exclusive offers at amazon.com/booksale.
What is Amazon Book Sale?
Amazon Book Sale is a new six-day shopping event for readers in the U.S. with deals on thousands of books across a wide selection of genres. Customers will save up to 50% on print best sellers and up to 80% on Kindle eBooks.
When is Amazon Book Sale?
The new savings event will take place May 15-20, but early deals start today.
What are some of the best early deals and offers?
Amazon Book Sale will offer deals on thousands of books, including books that have topped Amazon Charts, trending books on #BookTok and #Bookstagram, best sellers, and award winners.
Until then, here’s a look at some of the best deals readers can start shopping early:
- Save 29% on select Kindle Scribe devices
- Save up to 80% on curated recommendations made by the Amazon Books Editors, including Kindle eBooks like Memphis, The Last Bookshop in London, Now Is Not the Time to Panic, Happy-Go-Lucky, Broken (in the best possible way), and The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song
- Save on popular books trending on #BookTok, including 75% on Alexis Hall’s A Lady for a Duke, 70% on the Sarah J. Maas Starter Bundle: A Court of Thorns and Roses, House of Earth and Blood, and Throne of Glass (available May 13; Kindle eBook only), and 57% on Rebecca Serle’s Expiration Dates
- Save up to 70% on celebrity books, including Viola Davis’ Finding Me (Kindle eBook only), Molly Shannon’s Hello Molly! (Kindle eBook only),
Anthony Bourdain’sWorld Travel: An Irreverent Guide (Kindle eBook only), and Rebel Wilson's new memoir Rebel Rising
- Save up to 60% on popular book club picks, including The Christie Affair (Reese's Book Club; Kindle eBook only), Middlesex (Oprah’s Book Club), and Good Company (Read with Jenna; Kindle eBook only)
- Save up to 50% on popular book-to-screen titles, including American Prometheus: The Inspiration for the Major Motion Picture OPPENHEIMER, The Lord of the Rings, Firefly Lane, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Last Kingdom, and The Princess Bride (available May 12)
- Save up to 40% on classics like Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (available May 12) and Plato’s The Republic (available May 12)
- Save up to 40% on popular children’s graphic novels, including Serena Blasco’s Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels and Mariah Marsden’s The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel
Looking for even more great deals? Amazon customers can enjoy additional exclusive offers and earn rewards—all while shopping and reading. Starting today, readers can:
- Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00
- Choose any May First Reads, free with Prime or only $1.99 for a limited time, and get a $2 credit toward a select Kindle book
- Discover the latest Kindle Challenge mystery reveal and unlock a new achievement in the Kindle app when they read any three days between May 14 and May 20
How can I find new book recommendations?
We offer innovative, unparalleled reading experiences, such as Your Books, a personalized space to explore all of your print, Kindle eBook, and Audible. You can receive recommendations based on your reading history and gain insights into your reading habits.
We also have a team of dedicated Amazon Books Editors who read more than 1,000 books every year, hand-picking and sharing their favorites to help customers find their next great read.
Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Book Sale?
No, all Amazon customers can participate in Amazon Book Sale.
While the Amazon Book Sale will offer extra savings, Prime members can enjoy various reading benefits all year long. For example, Prime members can take advantage of Prime Reading, which connects readers to a rotating selection of thousands of books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and comics as part of their Prime membership. Prime members can also enjoy pre-release, editorially-selected Kindle books across genres through Amazon First Reads.
Avid readers can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited and access more than 4 million eBooks, as well as thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazines. You don’t need to have Prime to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited.
Stay tuned for more details about the new Amazon Book Sale!