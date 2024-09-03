To mark the 10-year anniversary, Kindle Unlimited is unveiling all-time top reads and special limited time offers to thank current members and welcome new readers!
Since 2014, Kindle Unlimited has provided millions of readers around the world with an extensive library of digital books, resulting in more than 3 billion books read on Kindle Unlimited globally. With a low-cost monthly membership, customers have unlimited access to a catalog featuring beloved authors and genres, including binge-worthy series, best sellers, audiobooks, comics, magazines, and trending titles—all at your fingertips.
Over the past decade, authors using Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) and choosing to make their books available through Kindle Unlimited have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion from the KDP Select Global Fund and All Star Bonus—$695 million in the last 12 months alone.
To celebrate 10 years, we’re highlighting some of the most read books on Kindle Unlimited from the past decade—each one reflecting the diverse tastes of our readers. And as a thank you for being with us on this journey, existing members can save on their next year of reading through Kindle Unlimited and get 12 months for the price of 10. Additionally, new customers can get 3 months for the price of 1, until Sunday, September 15. Learn more about this special offer.
If you’re looking to expand your TBR (to be read) list, dozens of new popular books have been added to Kindle Unlimited in honor of the 10-year celebration with some hot releases available until September 15 only. Titles include celebrity memoir page-turners, popular #BookTok favorites, and some of the Best Books of 2024 So Far picks from Amazon Books Editors.
From now through September 15 only, borrow must-read titles on Kindle Unlimited and read them at your own pace whenever you're ready:
Literature/Fiction
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
- Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah
- All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
Mystery/Thriller
- The Long Walk by Stephen King
- Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
- The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger
Romance
- This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan (Skyland series, all available on Kindle Unlimited)
- You Are Here by David Nicholls
- The Rom-Commers by Katherine Center
Memoirs
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir by John Stamos
- The Worlds I See by Fei-Fei Li
Nonfiction
- Feel-Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You by Ali Abdaal
- How Not to Age by Michael Greger
- The Fund by Rob Copeland
10 years of most cherished books
As we reach this significant milestone of turning pages and discovering new worlds, we're looking back at the most cherished books from the last 10 years. Kindle Unlimited members have particularly loved the magical realms of the seven book Harry Potter series serving as a fan-favorite for multiple years, in addition to a diverse range of genres that have captivated readers. From thrilling mysteries likeFreida McFadden’s The Housemaid and The Housemaid's Secret to heartwarming romances like Lucy Score’s Things We Never Got Over and Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, we’re honoring the standout titles that have left a lasting impact by unveiling some of the most read books on Kindle Unlimited in the U.S. during the last 10 years.
Whether you're revisiting beloved classics or diving into new adventures, the 10th year anniversary celebration of Kindle Unlimited is the perfect time to immerse yourself in some of the top reads over the last decade, take advantage of special deals, and discover new titles with a Kindle Unlimited membership.
Kindle Unlimited makes reading easy. Members can read as many books as they’d like with their monthly membership and immediately download new titles and long-standing favorites on any Kindle device, computer, smartphone, or tablet via the free Kindle app. Not a Kindle Unlimited member yet? Take advantage of the 3 months for the price of 1 offer for new customers until September 15 and sign up now.
Thank you to our passionate readers for making this journey with Kindle Unlimited special, and to our talented authors for filling the world with stories that captivate and inspire. Here’s to many more years of great books on Kindle Unlimited and unforgettable stories!