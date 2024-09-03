As we reach this significant milestone of turning pages and discovering new worlds, we're looking back at the most cherished books from the last 10 years. Kindle Unlimited members have particularly loved the magical realms of the seven book

Harry Potter

series serving as a fan-favorite for multiple years, in addition to a diverse range of genres that have captivated readers. From thrilling mysteries like

Freida McFadden’s

The Housemaid

and

The Housemaid's Secret

to heartwarming romances like Lucy Score’s

Things We Never Got Over

and Colleen Hoover’s

Reminders of Him

,

we’re honoring the standout titles that have left a lasting impact by unveiling some of the most read books on Kindle Unlimited in the U.S. during the last 10 years.