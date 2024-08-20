Fitness enthusiasts can now read their Kindle books how they want, whenever they want on the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+.
For avid readers and fitness enthusiasts, the struggle to balance a good book with a good workout is real. Amazon now brings the Kindle reading experience to select Peloton products with eBooks for every type of reader, seamlessly and conveniently combining a love of reading with a passion for exercise.
From romance, fantasy, and thrillers to non-fiction, memoirs, and cookbooks, Amazon offers something for everyone during their Peloton workout. This new feature is available in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Germany.
Peloton members can easily access their Kindle library through the Entertainment tab at the bottom navigation bar of their Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+. They can pick up their book right where they left off and enjoy a full-screen reading experience optimized for exercising with all of their favorite Kindle features—like adjusting font sizes, bookmarking, and jumping between chapters with ease.
No more awkwardly holding a book or Kindle e-reader while trying to maintain proper form. No more rushing through a workout to get back to your cozy reading corner. With the Kindle reading experience on Peloton, members can simply tap to turn the page, fully immersing themselves in their favorite stories while enjoying their favorite workout.
Top book recommendations
Need a Kindle book recommendation for your next workout? Below are the top 10 eBooks recommended by the Amazon Books Editors, including some from popular Peloton instructors. Discover more recommendations from the Editors on the Amazon Book Review, and start adding Kindle books to your library today.
1. Don’t have a lot of time for reading AND a workout?
“What a romp! You’ll fly through this true story of an idealistic maniac on a mission to filch priceless treasures—upping the ante with each outrageous crime. A blast to read, but also horrifying when you consider what happened to $2 billion worth of invaluable art.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
2. Want to laugh (and swoon) through the workout pain?
“In Emily Henry's sparkling new romance, Funny Story, Daphne and Miles become unfortunate, unexpected roommates after their partners leave them…for each other. When they receive an invite to their exes’ wedding, pretending to date seems like a deserved dose of revenge. This book is a feast for the senses (and the heart).” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
3. Hoping to escape to an imaginary world?
“Fourth Wing was one of the buzziest books of 2023—and we named it one of the Best Books of the Year—along with the sequel, Iron Flame. It is compulsively readable and the perfect blend of fantastical world building and passionate, spicy romance. And let’s not forget the dragons. For those who grew up with Harry Potter and The Hunger Games, Yarros’ Empyrean series is the adult version, thrilling and sexy.” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
4. Love a long ride and need a saga for the journey?
“This extraordinary novel with a dark mystery running through it begins with a beekeeper and a pirate, and a kidnapping that changes their lives. Chris Whitaker’s vivid storytelling makes the pages fly by in a tale of family, survival, devotion, and love so powerful it hurts.” —Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
5. Looking to add some spice to your routine?
“This is one of my favorite summer romances of 2024. The Paradise Problem follows Anna and West, practical strangers, who get married to access subsidized housing in college. They go their separate ways until, years later, it turns out they’re not divorced like Anna thought, and West needs her to attend his sister's wedding on a private island to ensure he gets his inheritance. This is a smart, sexy escape with witty banter, sizzling chemistry, and a side of Succession-style drama.” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
6. Love to laugh along with your Peloton instructor?
“Rigsby (who readers may also recognize from Dancing with the Stars) brings his hilarious insight to the page—but this memoir adds a surprising amount of depth to his easy, breezy persona. Come for the witty one-liners, stay for the deep well of understanding Rigsby displays for himself, and everyone else. Read our interview with Cody Rigsby.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
7. Need a little extra motivation from your favorite no-excuses Peloton instructor?
“Give it to us straight, Robin Arzón! Peloton’s OG instructor has no problem doing exactly that in her motivational guide to pounding the pavement, inspiring anyone to get off their couch and lace up their running shoes. Arzón’s book is so much more than an instructional manual; it’s about tending to your whole body and mind to achieve incredible results. And it’s not just for running; you’ll move through the entire world with swagger after reading.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
8. Looking for inspiring sermons for your next workout?
“Tunde Oyeneyin’s inspiring sermons make workouts feel transcendent—and her book, which is part memoir, part live-better guide—does the same. Oyeneyin draws readers in with her accessible storytelling, describing her journey from obese teen to rock-hard fitness instructor; her grief after her brother, father, and mother die; and her bewilderment when relationships and careers end. Every setback fuels growth. This book is perfect for fans of Brené Brown and Glennon Doyle.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
9. Can’t get enough of energetic, bootcamp-style workouts?
“Alex Toussaint pushes himself to work hard, and inspires his millions of fans to do the same. In Activate Your Greatness, Toussaint explains his mental and physical journey into this mindset far more than he can during a bike ride. His openness about grappling with (and bouncing back from) failure, being ready for opportunities that come your way, and investing in what matters in life abound in this catchy book that will light a fire under you.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
10. Want something comforting for your workout?
“Emma Lovewell is a warm, charismatic fitness instructor—and after reading her memoir-slash-inspiration guide, you’ll want to be her best friend. In Live Learn Love Well, Lovewell shares the struggles of her modest childhood amid the wealthy residents of Martha’s Vineyard, her biracial identity, and feelings of not fitting in, and her fight to make it in New York City. Her story—charming, honest, vulnerable, relatable—is just the motivation anyone needs to level up their lives.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
Want to know more about Kindle Unlimited? Get answers to all your questions about the Kindle Unlimited reading subscription.