“

Fourth Wing

was one of the buzziest books of 2023—and we named it one of the Best Books of the Year—along with the sequel,

Iron Flame

. It is compulsively readable and the perfect blend of fantastical world building and passionate, spicy romance. And let’s not forget the dragons. For those who grew up with

Harry Potter

and

The Hunger Games

, Yarros’

Empyrean series

is the adult version, thrilling and sexy.”