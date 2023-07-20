Amazon awards 93 grants to literary organizations who empower writers to publish and thrive

Amazon Literary Partnership announces the 2023 grant recipients awarded in more than 40 states.
Since 2009, Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $16 million in funding to local, regional, and national organizations across the country that empower writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive. At Amazon, we believe in the power of words to transform lives, communities, and the world. We are honored to support these vital and vibrant organizations that support and champion writers.
As part of Amazon Literary Partnership’s grantmaking program, we are continuing our partnership with the Academy of American Poets on the Poetry Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) on the Literary Magazine Fund, which are each awarding more than 15 grants this year.
Here are some highlights from the 2023 grantee organizations:
From youth-focused writing programs to residency programs, publications, and award programs, Amazon Literary Partnership strives to support writers throughout their writing careers. We support organizations that amplify and uplift often overlooked and underrepresented writers, and connect writers with their readers. We know “it takes a village,” as the saying goes, for writers to create and publish their works for readers, and this year we are honored to provide nearly $1 million in funding to 93 literary organizations across the country.
For more than a decade, the Amazon Literary Partnership has been the sole funder of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 program. “5 Under 35 shines a spotlight on authors who have gone on to become National Book Award Winners, New York Times bestsellers, and writers and executive producers on the film and television adaptations of their honored titles,” said Ruth Dickey, executive director of the National Book Foundation. “Thanks to Amazon Literary Partnership, 5 Under 35 amplifies the early work of writers we'll all want to follow for years to come.”
Photo by: National Book Foundation
“As Indigenous Nations Poets continues to create space for, mentor, and raise the visibility of Indigenous writers, Amazon Literary Partnership funding has allowed us to expand our programming at our annual retreat and virtually throughout the year,” said Kimberly M. Blaeser, Ph.D., founding director. “Among the new initiatives underwritten by the Amazon monies is Language Back—workshops, panels, and readings aimed at encouraging and facilitating the revitalization of tribal languages through their use in poetry.”
Photo by: Indigenous Nations Poets
National Novel Writing Month began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. “Amazon Literary Partnership has been such a wonderful supporter over the years,” said Grant Faulkner, executive director of NaNoWriMo. “And the best way to conceive of that support is through the thousands and thousands of writers you've helped to develop their voices and put their stories into the world—something that's more important than ever given the book-banning efforts we're facing.”
Photo by: National Writing Month
Zoeglossia is a literary organization seeking to pioneer a new inclusive space for poets with disabilities. Sheila Black, executive director of Zoeglossia, said that the organization’s 2019 fellow, Gaia Thomas, described the impact of the experience best. “While I was at Zoeglossia, everyone was so cool, and everyone was disabled,” said Thomas. “I stopped hiding my disability from myself, I stopped pushing it away. If I had to explain it, I would say it had to do with the feelings of belonging, of kindness, and of magic.”
Photo by: Zoeglossia
For years, Amazon Literary Partnership has supported Lambda Literary. As Harper Zacharias, director of development and engagement at Lambda said, “We are so excited that, thanks to ALP's sustained support, we will be welcoming over 95 emerging LGBTQ+ writers to this year's Writers' Retreat for Emerging LGBTQ+ Voices. It is the only multi-genre residency devoted exclusively to emerging LGBTQ+ writers.”
Photo by: Lambda Literary
2023 Amazon Literary Partnership grantees*denotes new recipients
- A Public Space, New York, NY
- Academy of American Poets, New York, NY
- Archipelago Books, Brooklyn, NY
- Arte Publico Press, Houston, TX
- Asian American Writers' Workshop, New York, NY
- Association of Writers & Writing Programs, Norfolk, VA
- BIDOUN, Brooklyn, NY*
- Brooklyn Book Festival Inc., Brooklyn, NY
- Center for the Art of Translation, San Francisco, CA
- CHARM: Voices of Baltimore Youth, Baltimore, MD
- Chatos Inhumanos, New York, NY
- Chicago Humanities Festival, Chicago, IL
- Clarion West, Seattle, WA
- Coffee House Press, Minneapolis, MN
- Community Word Project Inc., New York, NY
- Contratiempo, Chicago, IL*
- Community of Literary Magazines and Presses, New York, NY
- Deep Vellum, Dallas, TX
- Empowering Latino Futures, San Diego, CA
- Girls Write Now, New York, NY
- Graywolf Press, Minneapolis, MN
- Heyday Books, Berkeley, CA
- House of Speakeasy, New York, NY
- Hub City Writers Project, Spartanburg, SC
- Hugo House, Seattle, WA
- Indiana Writers Center, Indianapolis, IN
- InsideOut Literary Arts, Detroit, MI
- Kundiman, New York, NY
- Lambda Literary, New York, NY
- Lighthouse Writers Workshop, Denver, CO
- Literary Arts, Portland, OR
- LitNet, New York, NY
- The Loft Literary Center, Minneapolis, MN
- The Cabin, Boise, ID
- MacDowell, Peterborough, NH
- Milkweed Editions, Minneapolis, MN
- Narrative 4 (N4), New York, NY
- National Book Foundation, New York, NY
- National Novel Writing Month, Berkely, CA
- Nightboat Books Inc, Brooklyn, NY
- PEN America, New York, NY
- Poets & Writers, New York, NY
- Red Hen Press, Pasadena, CA
- Roots. Wounds. Words. Inc., New York, NY
- Seattle Arts & Lectures, Seattle, WA
- The Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute, Las Vegas, NV
- The Corporation of Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY
- The Center for Fiction, Brooklyn, NY
- Torch Literary Arts, Austin, TX
- Transit Books, San Francisco, CA
- Ucross Foundation, Clearmont, WY
- Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation, Miami, FL
- We Need Diverse Books, Bethesda, MD*
- WriteGirl, a project of Community Partners, Los Angeles, CA
- Writers in the Schools (WITS), Houston, TX
- Zora Neale Hurston-Richard Wright Foundation (Hurston/Wright Foundation), Washington, D.C.
2023 Literary Magazine Fund Recipients*denotes new recipients
Administered by CLMP. Hasanthika Sirisena, Claire Stanford, and Ruben Quesada served as panelists.
“CLMP is extremely grateful to the Amazon Literary Partnership for providing critical funding to literary magazines, which, like all publishers, continue to face ongoing challenges, but with fewer resources and staff,” said CLMP Executive Director Mary Gannon. “Essential to the publishing ecosystem, literary magazines have shown resilience and innovation, fueled by their commitment to writers and to the transformative power of literature.”
- African Voices Communications Inc., Brooklyn, NY
- Alaska Quarterly Review, Anchorage, AK
- American Short Fiction, Austin, TX
- Bamboo Ridge Press, Honolulu, HI
- Consequence Forum, Las Vegas, NV*
- EcoTheo Collective, Houston, TX
- Electric Lit, Brooklyn, NY
- Epiphany Magazine, New York, NY
- Guernica, New York, NY*
- Hayden's Ferry Review, Tempe, AZ*
- Lucky Jefferson, Chicago, IL*
- n+1 Foundation, Brooklyn, NY*
- Narrative Magazine, San Francisco, CA
- One Story, Brooklyn, NY
- Orion, North Hampton, MA
- Sinister Wisdom, Dover, FL*
- Common Foundation, Amherst, MA
- The Paris Review Foundation, New York, NY
- Tupelo Quarterly, North Adams, MA
2023 Poetry Fund Recipients*denotes new recipients
Administered by the Academy of American Poets. Aileen Cassinetto, Celeste Guzmán Mendoza, and M. Bartley Seigel served as panelists.
“Since 2019, the Academy of American Poets has joined forces with the Amazon Literary Partnership to support the tireless work of poetry presses and organizations across the nation. The 17 recipients of the 2023 Poetry Fund speak to the power poetry has at the grassroots level,” said Ricardo Maldonado, president and executive director of the Academy of American Poets. “We’re extremely grateful for the contributions they continue to make in our communities by fostering direct engagement between poetry and its readers, asking us to commit ourselves to more compassionate and engaged futures.”
- Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, Venice, CA
- BOA Editions, Ltd., Rochester, NY
- Cave Canem Foundation Inc., Brooklyn, NY
- DewMore Baltimore, Baltimore, MD*
- Furious Flower Poetry Center, Harrisonburg, VA
- Get Lit – Words Ignite, Los Angeles, CA
- Humanities Washington, Seattle, WA*
- In-Na-Po, Indigenous Nations Poets, Burlington, WI
- Poetry Northwest, Seattle, WA
- Pongo Poetry Project, Seattle, WA
- The Beloit Poetry Journal, Windham, ME*
- Undocupoets, New York, NY
- University of Arizona Poetry Center, Tucson, AZ
- Urban Word NYC, New York, NY
- Woodland Pattern Book Center, Milwaukee, WI
- Zephyr Press, Brookline, MA
- Zoeglossia, San Antonio, TX
We are honored to support the literary community and look forward to providing grant funding in 2024.