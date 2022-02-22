Since Amazon launched, we have helped writers tell their stories and find readers. And, since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $14 million in grant funding, to more than 150 organizations with the aim of empowering writers. Our goal is to help them create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive.
The Amazon Literary Partnership seeks to fund organizations working to champion diverse, marginalized, and underrepresented authors and storytellers. Our previous grant recipients represent both local and national institutions of all sizes. They include nonprofit writing centers, residencies, fellowships, after-school classes, literary magazines, national organizations supporting storytelling and free speech, and internationally acclaimed publishers of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Learn more about our 2021 grant recipients.
This year, we are excited to again work with the Academy of American Poets for our Poetry Fund, which will administer 10 to 20 grants. The nation’s largest membership-based nonprofit advocating for American poets and poetry, the Academy’s mission is to support American poets at all stages of their careers and to foster the appreciation of contemporary poetry.
We will also again work with Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) for our Literary Magazine Fund. The aim of CLMP is to ensure a diverse and vibrant literary landscape by increasing the organizational capacity of small literary publishers, advocating on their behalf, and working to bring multiple literary stakeholder communities together. The Literary Magazine Fund will administer 10 to 20 grants in 2022, selected by a panel convened by CLMP.
We are honored to support the literary community and look forward to providing grant funding in 2022. Just a reminder, applications will be accepted through April 15.
- What is the Amazon Literary Partnership?The Amazon Literary Partnership is committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of overlooked writers by supporting the literary community through grants to writing programs, literary nonprofits, and groups whose mission is to champion writers and diversity in storytelling.
- What does the Amazon Literary Partnership do?Since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided $14 million in grants to more than 150 organizations, assisting many thousands of writers. We have supported the National Book Foundation, Cave Canem, Girls Write Now, Hurston Wright Foundation, PEN America, Poets & Writers, National Novel Writing Month, Words Without Borders, and other organizations. We also support literary centers, writing workshops, residencies, fellowships, literary magazines, independent publishers, poetry, and translation programs. Writers supported by these organizations have become best-selling authors and literary award winners.Grants are given to innovative, energetic groups whose core mission is to support diverse, underserved, and marginalized writers and develop emerging writers and/or build the careers of working writers to connect them with readers. We help writers across all genres and formats, fiction and nonfiction, including poetry and translation.
- How do grants work, and how can I apply?Amazon Literary Partnership provides grants to nonprofits on an annual basis. Applications for 2022 grants, including the Poetry Fund and Literary Magazine Fund, are being accepted now through April 15, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2022. Due to the volume of requests, we are unable to respond personally to each inquiry, and we cannot provide guidance on applications. See the online application.For UK-based organizations, please visit this link: https://apply.amazonliterarypartnership.co.uk/submit
- Who is eligible?Applicants must be a registered nonprofit in the U.S., whose core mission is to develop emerging writers, support diversity, celebrate storytelling, and/or build authors’ careers. Organizations should be structurally and financially sound; display energy, passion, and reach; and have an online presence and an enthusiastic membership or readership. We rarely support school-affiliated programs (K-12, MFAs).
- What is the submission period?February 22 – April 15, 2022