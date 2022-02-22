Since Amazon launched, we have helped writers tell their stories and find readers. And, since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $14 million in grant funding, to more than 150 organizations with the aim of empowering writers. Our goal is to help them create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive.

The Amazon Literary Partnership seeks to fund organizations working to champion diverse, marginalized, and underrepresented authors and storytellers. Our previous grant recipients represent both local and national institutions of all sizes. They include nonprofit writing centers, residencies, fellowships, after-school classes, literary magazines, national organizations supporting storytelling and free speech, and internationally acclaimed publishers of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Learn more about our 2021 grant recipients.

This year, we are excited to again work with the Academy of American Poets for our Poetry Fund, which will administer 10 to 20 grants. The nation’s largest membership-based nonprofit advocating for American poets and poetry, the Academy’s mission is to support American poets at all stages of their careers and to foster the appreciation of contemporary poetry.

We will also again work with Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) for our Literary Magazine Fund. The aim of CLMP is to ensure a diverse and vibrant literary landscape by increasing the organizational capacity of small literary publishers, advocating on their behalf, and working to bring multiple literary stakeholder communities together. The Literary Magazine Fund will administer 10 to 20 grants in 2022, selected by a panel convened by CLMP.

We are honored to support the literary community and look forward to providing grant funding in 2022. Just a reminder, applications will be accepted through April 15.

Submit a grant application Applications for the Amazon Literary Partnership are open.

Apply now