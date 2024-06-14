Below, you’ll see the results of this passionate discussion. The top 10 books that made the cut, starting with our number one pick of 2024 so far, Percival Everett’s

James

. Everett is having a long overdue moment right now—his novel

Erasure

was most recently adapted into the Academy Award-winning film,

American Fiction

. With

James

, Everett ensures that the enslaved Jim has his say in a rollicking, wry, and thought-provoking retelling of the

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

.