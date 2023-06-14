The 20 best books of 2023 so far, according to Amazon's book editors

Amazon’s book editors whittling down the top 20 Best Books of the Year So Far.

Every year—for more than 15 years running—Amazon editors come together to decide on the 20 Best Books of the Year So Far. This process is months in the making. Amazon editors read hundreds of books, paying attention to the titles that stick with them most and that they know will fascinate readers. From there, they create a list of favorites, whittling it down from 60 to 40 and then finally to 20, during a heated debate in Seattle. It’s a passionate, lengthy process where emotions run high.Al Woodworth, a senior editor on the Amazon Books Editorial Team, said, “Our list is about books that you can’t stop and don’t want to stop talking about. We’re aiming for books that are conversation starters and books that will keep you up all night reading—whether it’s a juicy romance, heart-pounding narrative nonfiction, or a pacey thriller.”In addition to the overall top 20 Best Books of the Year So Far, the Amazon Books Editorial Team also put together the top 20 picks in popular categories like biography and memoir, literature and fiction, history, mystery and thriller, romance, cookbooks, and children’s books (by age)—making it the perfect list to discover your next favorite read., and below are the top 20 picks, along with quotes from the editors.