NewsBooks and authors

The 20 best books of 2023 so far, according to Amazon's book editors

Written by Morgan Jerkins
7 min
 
Written by Morgan Jerkins
An image of 12 book covers, selected from a list of the top 20 of amazon Book Editor's picks for '2023 Best Books of the Year So Far'
'Hello Beautiful', 'All the Sinners Bleed', and 'Generations' top the list, which is curated by Amazon's in-house book lovers, the Amazon Books Editors.
Every year—for more than 15 years running—Amazon editors come together to decide on the 20 Best Books of the Year So Far. This process is months in the making. Amazon editors read hundreds of books, paying attention to the titles that stick with them most and that they know will fascinate readers. From there, they create a list of favorites, whittling it down from 60 to 40 and then finally to 20, during a heated debate in Seattle. It’s a passionate, lengthy process where emotions run high.
A photo of Amazon editors in a meeting room, sitting around a table that has multiple books and laptops on it, viewing a spreadsheet of notes on a screen.
Amazon’s book editors whittling down the top 20 Best Books of the Year So Far.
Al Woodworth, a senior editor on the Amazon Books Editorial Team, said, “Our list is about books that you can’t stop and don’t want to stop talking about. We’re aiming for books that are conversation starters and books that will keep you up all night reading—whether it’s a juicy romance, heart-pounding narrative nonfiction, or a pacey thriller.”

In addition to the overall top 20 Best Books of the Year So Far, the Amazon Books Editorial Team also put together the top 20 picks in popular categories like biography and memoir, literature and fiction, history, mystery and thriller, romance, cookbooks, and children’s books (by age)—making it the perfect list to discover your next favorite read. You can see the full list on Amazon.com, and below are the top 20 picks, along with quotes from the editors.
  • 1.
    Hello Beautiful
    by Ann Napolitano
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "With gusto and compassion, Ann Napolitano crafts a tear-jerker of a story that centers on the Padavano sisters, who are thick as thieves—until they aren’t. Hello Beautiful offers big emotion, and that’s exactly what makes it so powerful and so page-turning, which is why we named it the Best Book of 2023 So Far." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 2.
    All the Sinners Bleed
    by S.A. Cosby
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "This Southern Gothic serial killer mystery comes out of the gate dark, and S.A. Cosby rarely takes his foot off the gas, but his storytelling—lean but vivid, and emotionally intelligent—nails every beat. I couldn’t read it fast enough." —Vannessa Cronin

    Learn more
  • 3.
    Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents―and What They Mean for America's Future
    by Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D.
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Mind-changing revelations, fascinating facts—Jean M. Twenge's compulsively readable book will transform the way you see yourself and everyone you know, and finally put all those tired tropes about baby boomers, millennials, and more to rest. You’ll quote it every day." —Lindsay Powers

    Learn more
  • 4.
    Weyward
    by Emilia Hart
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Though divided by centuries, three women, who share a unique connection to the natural world and to one another, tell their fascinating stories of persecution, danger, and resilience in a beautifully written novel that is a fierce and dazzling read." —Seira Wilson

    Learn more
  • 5.
    You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live: Ten Weeks in Birmingham That Changed America
    by Paul Kix
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "This is the best kind of narrative nonfiction: Your heart will pound, your blood will boil, you’ll feel the rush of adrenaline as Paul Kix tells the history—complete with the unsung heroes, villains, and funders—of how Martin Luther King Jr., his team, and thousands of children in Birmingham, Alabama, changed America." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 6.
    Pomegranate
    by Helen Elaine Lee
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Sorry/not sorry for the simile: This empathy-expanding novel, a sly paeon to the power of great fiction and its ability to be a Trojan horse delivering the truth, is like a pomegranate—open it and you’ll find a treasure trove inside." —Erin Kodicek

    Learn more
  • 7.
    Age of Vice
    by Deepti Kapoor
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Power, pleasure, drugs, and violence collide in this page turner with Crazy Rich Asians, Narcos, and The Godfather vibes. From extreme wealth to extreme poverty, and narrated by a cast of characters on both sides of the spectrum, Deepti Kapoor’s juicy novel centers on a sprawling Indian family that controls—or attempts to control—all that’s around them, at any cost." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 8.
    The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder
    by David Grann
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Batten down the hatches, this true story of mayhem and murder, adventure, and reckless ambition on the high seas is a thrill to read. You can almost feel the salt spray on your skin as the HMS Wager and its hurly-burly crew fight the elements and each other in pursuit of fame and fortune. David Grann, once again, has made history come alive." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 9.
    The Covenant of Water
    by Abraham Verghese
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "We didn’t want this book to end—told over the course of three generations, Abraham Verghese weaves a magnetic story of how cultural, social, and racial politics play out in the lives of wives, doctors, and artists who strive to find a home and purpose in a shifting and dangerous world. Filled with characters who love deeply and dream big, this novel will sweep you off your feet." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 10.
    Happy Place
    by Emily Henry
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Emily Henry's latest has all the feels! More than your standard second-chance romance, Happy Place is about the beauty, pain, and joy that come with biological families, chosen families, growing up and apart, and how—as adults—we deal with this thing called life." —Kami Tei

    Learn more
  • 11.
    King: A Life
    by Jonathan Eig
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Eig’s definitive and engrossing portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. is a remarkable feat of writing and research, revealing the gutting hardships and heroics of a man who changed the world. This is biography at its absolute finest." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 12.
    Lady Tan's Circle of Women
    by Lisa See
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "I will not soon forget Lady Tan. A historical fiction grounded in women, medicine, and tradition, Lady Tan’s Circle of Women is immersive and relatable, and I found myself underlining throughout this absorbing read." —Kami Tei

    Learn more
  • 13.
    Small Mercies
    by Dennis Lehane
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Small Mercies comes in quiet, as a missing-daughter story set in Boston’s Southie neighborhood, but as it picks up steam and readers ride shotgun with Mary Pat Fennessy, a "tough Irish broad," as she hunts for her girl, an explosive story of racism, revenge, and reckoning ignites and leaves readers slack-jawed to the very last page." —Vannessa Cronin

    Learn more
  • 14.
    Hang the Moon
    by Jeannette Walls
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "A feisty tomboy, bootleggers, wheelin’ and dealin’ family members, quickie marriages, and a shootout juice the pages of Jeannette Walls’ beguiling new novel. Set in Virginia during prohibition, Hang the Moon charts the life of Sallie Kincaid, a young woman with grit and gumption, who wrestles with the legacy of her family—however good, bad, and ugly it may be." —Al Woodworth

    Learn more
  • 15.
    Symphony of Secrets
    by Brendan Slocumb
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Engrossing and heart pounding, this one had me on the edge of my seat from the beginning to the end. A cautionary tale about how some secrets can grow and create havoc for generations. A must read!" —Kami Tei

    Learn more
  • 16.
    Warrior Girl Unearthed
    by Angeline Boulley
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Boulley brilliantly weaves together a suspenseful heist thriller about the theft of Indigenous peoples’ ancestral objects and human remains with an eye-opening look at repatriation, injustice, and the lengths one young Native American woman will go to right terrible wrongs." —Seira Wilson

    Learn more
  • 17.
    The Great Reclamation
    by Rachel Heng
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    “Coming-of-age story, love story, historical fiction—Heng manages to do it all. You’ll ache for these characters, and the ending will leave you feeling equally satisfied and bereft. The Great Reclamation begs to be a classic” —Sarah Gelman

    Learn more
  • 18.
    Poverty, by America
    by Matthew Desmond
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    “In 200 searing pages, Matthew Desmond lays out a clear explanation of inequality that will make you rage, sob, capitulate, and feel shame. This book may not be the easiest read, but it's one of the most important ones.” —Lindsay Powers

    Learn more
  • 19.
    Yellowface
    by R.F. Kuang
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    "Satire at its finest! Yellowface puts a spotlight on the pressure some authors face trying to quickly and consistently produce the next great novel. Challenges around public opinion and cultural appropriation, specifically within the Asian community, are consistent themes throughout. Smart, cheeky, immersive, and thought-provoking." —Kami Tei

    Learn more
  • 20.
    Romantic Comedy
    by Curtis Sittenfeld
    An image of a book photo cover from the Amazon Book editors' top 20 list of the 2023 Best Books of the Year so far.
    “Sittenfeld shape-shifts her talent yet again in this fun and thought-provoking romantic comedy. A fun summer read that is begging to be made into a movie, Romantic Comedy also proves, once more, that Sittenfeld is a writer who can’t be put in a box.” —Sarah Gelman

    Learn more
To read more reviews and author interviews, check out Amazon Book Review.
About the Author
Morgan Jerkins
Morgan is an author, professor, and editor living in New York. Learn more about Morgan and stories she's written at www.morgan-jerkins.com.
