Readers rejoice! The new Amazon Book Sale is finally here, offering deep discounts on thousands of must-read books across genres to make this your best summer of reading yet. Starting today through May 20, readers can shop some of Amazon’s best deals of the year, including up to 50% off print best sellers and up to 80% off Kindle books. Customers will also save up to 80% on hundreds of audiobooks with Audible.
An image of a woman holding a laptop and a graphic displaying the Your Books feature on Amazon.

Can I see all of my Amazon books in one place? Yes—introducing Your Books.

Your Books is a personalized space to explore all of your print, Kindle, and Audible books, receive recommendations, and gain insights into your reading habits.

Read more
From buzzworthy beach reads and nonfiction hits to classic works and kids’ favorites, the new savings event offers a wide selection of titles for every type of reader this summer. New deals will drop throughout the event, including up to 42% off Fire tablets and 25% off Echo Show 5 Kids.
Readers can start shopping now at amazon.com/booksale. Here’s a look at some of the top deals:

Trending on #BookTok and #Bookstagram

An image of book covers on a green background.

Amazon Books Editors' Picks

An image of book covers on a green background.

Celebrity books

An image of book covers on a green background.

Nominees and winners from Goodreads Choice Awards

An image of book covers on a green background.

Readers can also shop deals across genres

An image of book covers on a green background.
  • Children’s: Save up to 75% on top titles, including Margery Williams’ The Velveteen Rabbit, National Geographic Kids’ 5-Minute Baby Animal Stories, and Johnathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase (Kindle book only)
  • Cooking: Save up to 50% on popular cookbooks, including Tieghan Gerard’s Half Baked Harvest Super Simple cookbook, Christopher Styler’s The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails!, and America’s Test Kitchen’s The New Cooking School Cookbook
  • Fiction: Save up to 50% on Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane, Amor Towles’ Rules of Civility, Nathan Harris’ The Sweetness of Water, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s Chain-Gang All-Stars, and Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun Age
  • Health, Mind, and Body: Save up to 50% on top titles, including Jessica Pan’s Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come, Cheryl Strayed’s Tiny Beautiful Things, and Chanel Miller’s Know My Name: A Memoir
  • Mystery and Thriller: Save up to 60% on top titles, including James Patterson’s The #1 Lawyer, Liv Constantine’s The First Shot (Kindle book only), and Alex Michaelides’ The Maidens (Kindle book only)
  • Nonfiction: Save up to 65% on top titles, including Tunde Oyeneyin’s Speak, Rich Paul’s Lucky Me, and Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking, Fast and Slow
  • Romance: Save 75% on top titles, including Elin Hilderbrand’s Endless Summer and Barefoot (Kindle book only), and Alexis Hall’s 10 Things That Never Happened (Kindle book only)
  • Science Fiction and Fantasy: Save up to 70% on top titles, including J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition and The Fall of Númenór, Douglas Adams’ The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, N.K. Jemisin’s The Killing Moon (Kindle book only), and John Scalzi’s The Collapsing Empire (Kindle book only)
An image of book covers featured on Kindle Unlimited.

All the best new books available to Kindle Unlimited members

Explore the latest releases and enjoy popular books and authors right now with Kindle Unlimited, our binge-worthy literary subscription service that offers unlimited reading and listening.

Read more
Check out the full list of deals across genres that you can shop now at amazon.com/booksale.
An image of the Amazon Book Sale billboard in Times Square in New York City.
And don’t forget, Amazon makes it easy to discover and shop books throughout the year with innovative tools like the Your Books feature and recommendations from the Amazon Books Editors. Customers can enjoy fast, free delivery of physical books, or instantly download eBooks and audiobooks to start reading right away. They can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00.
Next, learn how you can prepare for Prime Day 2024.