Stock up on eBooks starting at $0.99 and print books as low as $4.99, including from trending #BookTok authors like Colleen Hoover, Casey McQuiston, and Toshikazu Kawaguchi.
Readers rejoice! The new Amazon Book Sale is finally here, offering deep discounts on thousands of must-read books across genres to make this your best summer of reading yet. Starting today through May 20, readers can shop some of Amazon’s best deals of the year, including up to 50% off print best sellers and up to 80% off Kindle books. Customers will also save up to 80% on hundreds of audiobooks with Audible.
From buzzworthy beach reads and nonfiction hits to classic works and kids’ favorites, the new savings event offers a wide selection of titles for every type of reader this summer. New deals will drop throughout the event, including up to 42% off Fire tablets and 25% off Echo Show 5 Kids.
Trending on #BookTok and #Bookstagram
- Save 55% on the special collector’s edition of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends with Us
- Save 55% on Emily Henry’s Happy Place (Kindle book only)
- Save 55% on Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow(Kindle book only)
- Save 50% on Leia Stone’s House of Ash and Shadow
- Save 40% on Casey McQuiston’spopular book-to-screen title Red, White & Royal Blue
- Save 40% on Before Your Memory Fades from Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series
- Save 25% on Matt Haig‘s The Midnight Library
Amazon Books Editors' Picks
- Save 60% on Lisa Jewell’s None of This is True
- Save 60% on Emma Rosenblum’s Bad Summer People
- Save 55% on Emilia Hart’s Weyward
- Save 55% on Nita Prose’s The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel
- Save 50% on Ann Napolitano Hello Beautiful
- Save 50% on Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club: A Novel
- Save 50% on Stephanie Land’s Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education
Celebrity books
- Save 60% on Britney Spears’ TheWoman in Me
- Save 55% on Snoop Dogg’s Goon with the Spoon
- Save 50% on Elliot Page’s Pageboy
- Save 50% on Minka Kelly’s Tell Me Everything
- Save 55% Kerry Washington’s Thicker Than Water(available May 17)
- Save 40% Rebel Wilson's Rebel Rising
- Save 25% on Priscilla Presley’s Elvis and Me
Nominees and winners from Goodreads Choice Awards
- Save 55% on Best Young Adult Fiction Nominee: Concrete Rose, the prequel to Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give
- Save 50% on Best Nonfiction Nominee: The Art Thief by Michael Finkel
- Save 50% on Best Mystery & Thriller Winner: The Maid: A Novel by Nita Prose
- Save 35% on Best Memoir & Autobiography Nominee: Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad
Readers can also shop deals across genres
- Children’s: Save up to 75% on top titles, including Margery Williams’ The Velveteen Rabbit, National Geographic Kids’ 5-Minute Baby Animal Stories, and Johnathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase (Kindle book only)
- Cooking: Save up to 50% on popular cookbooks, including Tieghan Gerard’s Half Baked Harvest Super Simple cookbook, Christopher Styler’s The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails!, and America’s Test Kitchen’s The New Cooking School Cookbook
- Fiction: Save up to 50% on Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane, Amor Towles’ Rules of Civility, Nathan Harris’ The Sweetness of Water, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s Chain-Gang All-Stars, and Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun Age
- Health, Mind, and Body: Save up to 50% on top titles, including Jessica Pan’s Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come, Cheryl Strayed’s Tiny Beautiful Things, and Chanel Miller’s Know My Name: A Memoir
- Mystery and Thriller: Save up to 60% on top titles, including James Patterson’s The #1 Lawyer, Liv Constantine’s The First Shot (Kindle book only), and Alex Michaelides’ The Maidens (Kindle book only)
- Nonfiction: Save up to 65% on top titles, including Tunde Oyeneyin’s Speak, Rich Paul’s Lucky Me, and Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking, Fast and Slow
- Romance: Save 75% on top titles, including Elin Hilderbrand’s Endless Summer and Barefoot (Kindle book only), and Alexis Hall’s 10 Things That Never Happened (Kindle book only)
- Science Fiction and Fantasy: Save up to 70% on top titles, including J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition and The Fall of Númenór, Douglas Adams’ The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, N.K. Jemisin’s The Killing Moon (Kindle book only), and John Scalzi’s The Collapsing Empire (Kindle book only)
And don’t forget, Amazon makes it easy to discover and shop books throughout the year with innovative tools like the Your Books feature and recommendations from the Amazon Books Editors. Customers can enjoy fast, free delivery of physical books, or instantly download eBooks and audiobooks to start reading right away. They can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00.