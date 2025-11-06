Key takeaways
Amazon is introducing Kindle Translate in beta, an AI-powered translation service that makes it easier for Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) authors to share their eBooks with readers worldwide in multiple languages. With less than 5% of titles on Amazon.com available in more than one language, Kindle Translate creates opportunities for authors to reach new audiences and earn more.
The new translation service, now available in beta to select KDP authors, supports translations between English and Spanish and from German to English. Authors can manage and access their translations on the KDP portal, including selecting languages, setting list prices, and publishing. Within a few days, authors can publish fully formatted translations of their books. All translations are automatically evaluated for accuracy before publication, and authors can choose whether to preview or automatically publish completed translations.
This launch builds on Amazon KDP’s ongoing commitment to supporting independent authors in reaching global audiences and increasing their earning potential. Kindle Translate provides free translation services for independent authors like Roxanne St. Claire, who said: “For decades, indie authors have been unable to find a cost-effective and trustworthy solution to foreign language translation. With services like Kindle Translate, we are able to easily bring our stories to a wide international audience—a win for authors and readers!” Fellow KDP author Kristen Painter added, "Foreign translations open doors to new readers around the world and give my titles a second life. It’s one of the smartest ways to expand both reach and revenue.”
eBooks translated using Kindle Translate will be available for purchase and download on the Amazon store. Readers will see clear labels for Kindle Translate titles, along with samples to preview the translation. Additionally, translations are eligible to be enrolled in KDP Select and included in Kindle Unlimited. Readers can look forward to newly translated titles as more languages are introduced, giving them the opportunity to discover an expanding catalog of books.
