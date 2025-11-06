The new translation service, now available in beta to select KDP authors, supports translations between English and Spanish and from German to English. Authors can manage and access their translations on the KDP portal, including selecting languages, setting list prices, and publishing. Within a few days, authors can publish fully formatted translations of their books. All translations are automatically evaluated for accuracy before publication, and authors can choose whether to preview or automatically publish completed translations.



This launch builds on Amazon KDP’s ongoing commitment to supporting independent authors in reaching global audiences and increasing their earning potential. Kindle Translate provides free translation services for independent authors like Roxanne St. Claire, who said: “For decades, indie authors have been unable to find a cost-effective and trustworthy solution to foreign language translation. With services like Kindle Translate, we are able to easily bring our stories to a wide international audience—a win for authors and readers!” Fellow KDP author Kristen Painter added, "Foreign translations open doors to new readers around the world and give my titles a second life. It’s one of the smartest ways to expand both reach and revenue.”