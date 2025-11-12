Key takeaways

  • Amazon Editors selected Patrick Ryan's Buckeye as the top pick for 2025. Others on the list include Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Awake by Jen Hatmaker.
  • The 2025 list celebrates the 25th anniversary of Amazon's Best Books of the Year and features picks for everyone across popular categories, including biography, fiction, history, mystery, and romantasy.
  • Readers can explore the top 20 selections for their next favorite book or holiday gift, and tune into Amazon Live on November 12 to watch a conversation with author Patrick Ryan and Amazon Books Editorial Director Sarah Gelman.
The Amazon Editors have spent thousands of hours reading a wide selection of new books from numerous genres and sharing our monthly picks throughout the year. Now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Amazon Best Books of the Year list, we have come together to discuss, debate, vote, and select the best books of 2025.
Themes of found family and finding calm amid chaos stood out in this year’s selections, with many of the books featuring concise chapters for easy reading. Our No. 1 favorite this year is Patrick Ryan’s Buckeye, a compassionate tale about two midwestern families linked by a secret that has reverberating effects across generations.
Our full list of the Best Books of 2025 has something for everyone across popular categories like biographies and memoirs, literature and fiction, history, mystery, romantasy, and more.
Explore our top 20 picks below to find your next great read or holiday gift. Tune into Amazon Live on Wednesday, November 12 at 8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST for a conversation with Patrick Ryan and Amazon Books Editorial Director Sarah Gelman.

1.
Buckeye

By Patrick Ryan

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Buckeye' by Patrick Ryan, featuring layered landscapes

"With the family unit as its beating heart, Buckeye is a triumphant and timeless novel that you won't want to end. As these beautifully drawn characters evolve over the years, you'll root for their happiness, cry out for their pain, and forget that this is just a novel." —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
Learn more

2.
The Correspondent

By Virginia Evans

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'The Correspondent' by Virginia Evans

The Correspondent is a novel you read and then immediately buy for one, or five, of your friends. Told over the course of many years via correspondences between retired lawyer Sybil Van Antwerp and the various people she writes to, it's a story about the bonds we form and heal through words. This book is a gem, and a much-needed reminder of the beauty of humanity.” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
Learn more

3.
The Boys in the Light

By Nina Willner

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover: 'The Boys in the Light' by Nina Wilner

The Boys in the Light is a sweeping, yet intimate, narrative of World War II—proof that people can be good and that hope can shine in the darkest places; it’s a meditation on courage, resilience, and the heavy expectations we put on an entire generation. Each page reads like a novel, but this story is all-the-more gripping because it’s true; it’s a story that took place decades ago but could not be more relevant today.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
Learn more

4.
The Emperor of Gladness

By Ocean Vuong

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover: 'The Emperor of Gladness' by Ocean Vuong, Oprah's Book Club selection

“Ocean Vuong’s moving sophomore novel brings the unseen in society to the fore—people with nothing, who owe each other nothing, and yet they inherently understand something that so many of us do not in this increasingly divisive world: that we should take care of one another. The Emperor of Gladness oozes compassion and grace.” —Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
Learn more

5.
Wild Dark Shore

By Charlotte McConaghy

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Wild Dark Shore' by Charlotte McConaghy

“McConaghy’s exquisite gift is that she creates characters that you know you shouldn’t trust with your whole heart, but you do anyway. It’s a gutting, magnificent story of family, a warming planet, betrayal, and sacrifice that will leave you breathless and in awe of the extraordinary power of fiction.” —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
Learn more

6.
The Intruder

By Freida McFadden

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'The Intruder' by Freida McFadden

“Casey is trying to hit reset on her life, moving to a remote cabin and keeping to herself. But a terrifying storm brings a girl with a knife, and a night that seems like it will never end. For the reader this is a good thing, because as the narrative shifts between past and present the suspense just keeps building. The Intruder is a sneaky psychological thriller that delves into lost innocence and revenge (or is it justice?), before hurling a shocking curveball across home plate.” —Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
Learn more

7.
Awake

By Jen Hatmaker

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Awake: A Memoir' by Jen Hatmaker

“In the middle of the night, Jen Hatmaker—famous for her charming and best-selling books; an HGTV host; a pastor’s wife; and mother-of-five—is shaken awake when she hears her husband of 26 years voice-texting his girlfriend. What follows is an awakening of a different sort. These page-turning chapters will hold readers rapt as Hatmaker begins to interrogate her life. This is an incredible memoir of resolve, resilience, and laughter for anyone who has ever probed their past and present, and opened their arms wide to the future.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
Learn more

8.
Atmosphere

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Amazon’s best books of 2025: book cover of 'Atmosphere' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“This is an exhilarating journey, masterfully capturing both the thrill of space exploration and the complexities of human connection. Atmosphere is a testament to resilience, and how far we'll go to chase our dreams, even when those dreams seem as distant as the stars.” —Kami Tei, Amazon editor
Learn more

9.
Replaceable You

By Mary Roach

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover: 'Replaceable You' by Mary Roach, featuring abstract face design

“Mary Roach’s deep dive into replaceable body parts will have even those who don’t think they like nonfiction singing another tune. From the false teeth of yesteryear to fake hearts and butt implants, this is science with a sense of humor and a wild read you don’t want to miss.” —Seira Wilson, Amazon editor
Learn more

10.
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

By Kiran Desai

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover: 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' by Kiran Desai

“Crossing continents and generations and taking aim at issues of the heart and family, Kiran Desai’s follow-up to her Booker Prize-winning The Inheritance of Loss is a richly layered and rewarding read.” —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
Learn more

11.
Broken Country

By Clare Leslie Hall

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Broken Country' by Clare Leslie Hall

“Perfect for fans of Where the Crawdads Sing and The Paper Palace, this genre-crossing story is a family drama that is also a love story and a mystery, with shocking twists I did not see coming.” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
Learn more

12.
Paper Girl

By Beth Macy

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover: 'Paper Girl' by Beth Macy, memoir about home and family in fractured America

“Beth Macy—one of the best narrative nonfiction writers working today—once again tells the story of America through the eyes of people fighting to live with dignity amid setbacks. Compassionate and hopeful, this one-day read will stir you to action.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
Learn more

13.
Katabasis

By R. F. Kuang

Amazon's best books of 2025: R.F. Kuang's novel 'Katabasis' with intricate building design on dark green cover

“Literary fantasy at its most spectacular, this is an epic adventure to the depths of hell filled with madness, humor, humanity, and ultimately, hope. It’s destined to become a modern classic.” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
Learn more

14.
Cursed Daughters

By Oyinkan Braithwaite

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Cursed Daughters' by Oyinkan Braithwaite

“A masterfully written tale of family and fate set in Nigeria, this is a must-read for anyone who loves family sagas with a supernatural twist.” —Kami Tei, Amazon editor
Learn more

15.
Next of Kin

By Gabrielle Hamilton

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Next of Kin' memoir by Gabrielle Hamilton on orange background

“Suicide, sudden death, dementia, and estrangement—this memoir is Shakespearean in its wealth of tragedies, but also in its catharsis. Hamilton again proves that she is a talented writer who also happens to be a talented chef.” —Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
Learn more

16.
King of Ashes

By S.A. Cosby

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'King of Ashes' by S.A. Cosby with fiery explosion

“Who writes morally gray men with their backs against the wall better than S.A. Cosby? Dark, violent, and poignant—full of money, truth, ambition, murder, legacy, and secrets—this novel sings from first page to last.” —Vannessa Cronin, former Amazon editor
Learn more

17.
The Beast in the Clouds

By Nathalia Holt

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'The Beast in the Clouds' about the Roosevelt brothers' panda quest

“This heart-thumping adventure will elevate your pulse for all its brisk 288 pages. Full of larger-than-life swagger, surprising self-awareness, and satisfying twists, it’s a rip-roaring journey through a world that no longer exists.” —Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
Learn more

18.
Heart the Lover

By Lily King

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Heart the Lover' by Lily King on orange background

“Witty and wise, this affecting tale is further proof that King is one of the queens of contemporary fiction.” —Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
Learn more

19.
The Book of Guilt

By Catherine Chidgey

Amazon’s best books of 2025: Book cover of 'The Book of Guilt' by Catherine Chidgey

“This dystopian thriller is beyond classification. It is breathtaking and haunting, with a sinister undertone that snuck under my skin and sent chills down my spine until the final page.” —Abby Abell, Amazon editor
Learn more

20.
Baldwin: A Love Story

By Nicholas Boggs

Amazon's best books of 2025: Book cover of 'Baldwin: A Love Story' by Nicholas Boggs

A magnetic biography of a charismatic, resolutely human, and talented writer. Organized around four pivotal relationships (a mentor, lover, collaborator, and fellow writer), Boggs offers a fascinating and deeply intimate look at an American icon.” —Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
Learn more

