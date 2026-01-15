Key takeaways
Amazon has launched the Digital Arabic Library, a dedicated storefront featuring more than 38,000 Arabic-language titles accessible to readers around the globe in digital formats.
Built in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the initiative addresses a significant gap in digital Arabic content availability. Despite Arabic being spoken by more than 400 million people worldwide, Arabic content represents a small percentage of material available online.
Breaking down barriers to Arabic literature
The Digital Arabic Library is curated to reflect the depth and creativity of Arabic culture and storytelling, connecting contemporary voices with timeless classics in one online destination.
The library features a growing collection of Arabic books in Kindle eBook and Audible audiobook formats across genres including history, science, health, memoirs, fiction, and non-fiction. More than 33,000 Kindle eBooks and 5,000 audiobooks are already available, with over 1,000 titles offered at no cost at launch.
Popular titles in the library include The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran, The Muqaddimah by Ibn Khaldun, The BrothersKaramazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky, The Days by Taha Hussein, Night Mail by Huda Barakat, Cairo Modern by Naguib Mahfouz, The Blue Elephant by Ahmed Mourad, and The Lost Star by Sara Al Shamsi.
"We at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre have been harnessing and leveraging our expertise in the publishing industry to enhance the presence of Arabic content in the global digital space," said His Excellency Dr Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. "This project will provide new and innovative channels to facilitate access to Arabic cultural content for readers wherever they may be.”
“Given the small percentage of Arabic content available online despite the large number of Arabic speakers, this initiative will play an important role in breaking down barriers, increasing access to Arabic literature, and strengthening awareness on the international stage.”
Powered by Amazon technology
Amazon has deployed Amazon Ads solutions and AWS cloud services to power the Digital Arabic Library's customer experience.
The storefront features vibrant colors and traditional Arabic calligraphy celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage, complete with customer ratings and reviews to help readers discover new titles.
"We are proud to have collaborated with the Arabic Language Centre to bring this meaningful initiative to life, making Arabic content accessible to millions of Arabic speakers worldwide," said Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. "The Digital Arabic Library delivers a seamless experience where customers can easily discover thousands of Arabic Kindle eBooks and Audible audiobooks across different genres in one place.
“We are celebrating the richness of Arabic culture, while supporting local publishers and authors in the region, as we connect Arabic speakers worldwide with content that matters to them, their culture, and heritage."
How to access Amazon’s Digital Arabic Library
The library equips publishers across the region to thrive in today's digital landscape whilst enhancing discoverability for customers and broadening access to the richness and diversity of Arabic intellectual and creative heritage.
The Digital Arabic Library represents a major milestone in ALC's mission to enhance the digitization of Arabic books and support the growth of the Arabic publishing industry through promoting Arabic readership globally.
Over the next three years, ALC will work with publishers across the Middle East and North Africa region to continuously expand the collection, with Amazon promoting these titles to millions of potential readers worldwide.
