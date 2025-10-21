Amazon Now is currently available across all major locations including Dubai Marina, JBR, JLT, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Barsha, JVC, Karama, Mizhar, Warqa, Business Bay, Al Nahda, DIP, Festival City, Arjan, Jabel Ali, Al Sufouh, Al Bada, Raffa, Rashidiya, Meydan, Abu Dhabi Central, Rowdhat, Al Ain, and Al Khan. Customers in eligible locations can access Amazon Now by clicking on the ‘Amazon Now’ logo visible on the main navigation bar of the Amazon app, or by visiting the website at

www.amazon.ae/now

, to enjoy ultra-fast delivery to their doorstep.