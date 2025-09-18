Key takeaways
- New and enhanced AI-powered tools help sellers move faster to launch new products with more confidence.
- Launching with less inventory while maintaining fast speeds, accelerating product reviews, and enhanced storytelling help lower costs, lift sales, and provide fast and accurate signals of new product success.
- Innovations help accelerate the product journey for all sellers – from small businesses to established brands.
Launching a new product can be a risky proposition for sellers. It often requires upfront investment in inventory, sometimes well before there are clear signals of customer interest—and weeks or even months to collect product reviews and other forms of customer validation. Those reviews provide crucial early feedback and help drive sales, but the delay can leave sellers relying on trial and error to determine the right product features, pricing, and marketing. For many small businesses, these early hurdles can slow growth—or even stop a promising idea before it has a chance to succeed.
We want to help reduce guesswork and risk for sellers while furthering the growth of amazing new products, which is why we’ve created new tools to help sellers launch new products that customers want to buy. From AI-powered insights surfacing unmet customer demand to new ways to launch products with lower inventory quantities and faster paths to get early customer reviews, Amazon is making it easier for sellers to move from ideas to successful product launches with greater speed and confidence.
The updates we’re announcing today, including AI-powered Opportunity Explorer, low inventory launch options, and enhancements to our Vine program, will make it easier for sellers to take advantage of these programs sooner, collect customer feedback faster, and unlock their product’s growth potential more quickly.
Smarter AI-powered insights highlight product opportunities and unmet customer needs
Opportunity Explorer, already used by many of our selling partners to evaluate new product opportunities, is now getting a major AI-powered boost. Previously, the tool surfaced raw signals like search volume, seasonality, and "top clicked" items. With new AI capabilities, Opportunity Explorer now analyzes billions of customer interactions—searches, clicks, and purchases—and translates them into clear recommendations. Sellers can quickly see which features matter most, where demand is trending, and what customers expect to pay—insights that once required weeks of manual research.
In addition, sellers now have access to two new capabilities: Unmet Demand Insights and Niche Product Overview. Unmet Demand Insights identifies potential gaps in selection where customers are searching but not finding the products they want, then generates AI-powered product proposals and demand forecasts. Niche Product Overview highlights opportunities in smaller, high-potential categories bolstered by metrics like search volume, must-have features, and pricing benchmarks. These additions give sellers a more complete view of customer demand and new opportunities to pursue, helping them launch products that drive sales and delight customers.
Launching with fast speeds but lower inventory levels can help lower costs and reduce risk
Being able to provide customers with fast delivery is a critical part of purchasing decisions. However, it takes a sufficient amount of inventory to make sure a new product can be placed nationwide to drive those fast delivery promises, a potentially costly and risky investment given sellers may not know if their product will resonate with customers when it first launches.
With the upcoming launch of a new regional option, sellers can start with a smaller amount of inventory by introducing products in one part of the country, such as the Northeast, while still offering customers in that region the benefit of fast delivery. This approach reduces upfront inventory costs, allows sellers to test new products with the full benefit of fast delivery speeds, and gives them the confidence to scale and spread more inventory nationwide once they're confident they have a winning product.
Upgraded Vine reviews provide higher quality feedback faster—helping lift sales
Customer reviews are often a key factor in shoppers' purchasing decisions. Amazon's Vine program, which connects sellers and their new products with trusted reviewers called Vine Voices, is also getting a big boost to make it even better.
Sellers can now enroll products in Vine as soon as they ship inventory into FBA, allowing them to gather feedback from Vine Voices much earlier in the process, helping ensure that on day one of their new product launch, they'll have rich reviews on their product listing. We've also made investments in dramatically increasing the number of Vine Voices and helping pair new product launches with experts in that product category, driving more credible and detailed reviews. Additionally, Vine reviews now include photos and videos, providing shoppers with more helpful and engaging content to aid in their purchase decisions. Together, these innovations help sellers get higher quality reviews and get them faster – increasing their new product’s success.
Vine reviews have historically lifted sales of new products by up to 30%, just months after enrollment. Now sellers can realize that lift faster than before, giving them crucial momentum during the critical early launch phase.
Rich A+ Content enhanced to drive greater conversion
For years, brands have used A+ Content to enhance product pages with visuals, image carousels, and other rich content that helps tell their story and engage with customers. A significant upgrade coming to help drive product success is new shoppable A+ Content. These new content assets will be directly shoppable—with interactive carousels, deal callouts, "add to cart" buttons, and more built directly into rich branded content. Now, brands can not only tell their story but also help customers quickly make purchase decisions.
Real-time performance coaching helps drive ongoing product success
The new AI-powered Product Performance Spotlight helps sellers track and improve launches in real-time, benchmarking against similar products and sending alerts when action is needed—such as when inventory is running low or advertising requires adjustment. It acts like a personal coach—surfacing insights about where to focus to maximize momentum.
A more complete package for launching and driving new product success
Together, these innovations shorten the path from concept to customer favorite. Sellers can identify compelling new product opportunities, gather early signals from customers at lower cost, earn customer trust faster, and quickly validate demand. From there, they can scale even faster while keeping costs and risks lower. What excites me most is how these tools accelerate the entire product journey, helping sellers go from idea to profitability more efficiently. Our goal is for all brands to leverage Amazon’s resources and expertise to launch and test new products, and these innovations help make that possible by reducing barriers and increasing speed to success, while giving customers faster access to a wider selection of new and relevant products.
Whether a seller is a first-time entrepreneur or an established brand, Amazon is making product launches faster, less risky, and more rewarding than ever before.
Trending news and stories
- Prime Big Deal Days is back October 7–8: Here are 5 shopping tips to save big during the event
- Prime Big Deal Days 2025: 8 of the best early deals you can shop right now
- Here’s how much a Prime membership costs, and how to make the most of its benefits in time for Prime Big Deal Days this October
- 5 awesome benefits that make your Prime membership worth it