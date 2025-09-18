Sellers can now enroll products in Vine as soon as they ship inventory into

FBA

, allowing them to gather feedback from Vine Voices much earlier in the process, helping ensure that on day one of their new product launch, they'll have rich reviews on their product listing. We've also made investments in dramatically increasing the number of Vine Voices and helping pair new product launches with experts in that product category, driving more credible and detailed reviews. Additionally, Vine reviews now include photos and videos, providing shoppers with more helpful and engaging content to aid in their purchase decisions. Together, these innovations help sellers get higher quality reviews and get them faster – increasing their new product’s success.