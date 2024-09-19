Amazon puts powerful AI tools in the hands of sellers and small businesses to enable their success.
Generative AI is one of the most transformational technologies of our generation. Throughout our history, Amazon has been heavily focused on the development and deployment of AI and machine learning to improve the Amazon customer experience, support the success of sellers, maximize productivity and tackle some of humanity’s most challenging problems. Generative AI marks the next phase of our AI work, enabling innovation in ways that, until recently, were not possible.
Amazon sellers, many of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, manage complex operations, including overseeing supply chains, managing inventory, forecasting sales, building brand recognition, and so much more. With generative AI, Amazon is streamlining these efforts, giving sellers more time back to focus on inventing even more incredible products that delight customers.
Today, Amazon is deepening that commitment with the launch of several new generative AI-powered tools that streamline sellers’ businesses and enhance their experience selling in Amazon’s store. Here’s what’s new.
1. Project Amelia adds a personalized Amazon selling expert for every seller
Today, Amazon released a generative AI assistant codenamed Project Amelia in beta to an initial set of U.S.-based sellers. Project Amelia delivers a personal Amazon selling expert that understands a seller’s unique business and provides personalized recommendations, insights, and information to help sellers thrive. As Project Amelia evolves, it will soon be able to recognize business opportunities and diagnose problems, developing key insights on how to grow revenue, optimize inventory, and resolve key issues, and in some cases will even offer to take actions on a seller’s behalf. Sellers can simply ask questions like, “How my business is doing?” and Project Amelia will provide instant and secure access to sales and business metrics, compare trends, and provide guidance. Always available from any page on Seller Central, Project Amelia stands at the ready to tackle strategy questions and provide unique insights tailored to each seller’s business needs.
2. Expanding generative AI product listings capabilities to get more products in front of customers faster
In 2023, Amazon began dramatically reducing the time and effort required from sellers to create and manage high-quality product listings by leveraging the latest advances in generative AI. Sellers simply need to input a brief description, a URL from their own brand website, or just provide a product image and generative AI will create high-quality, comprehensive product listings that engage customers and help drive sales. More than 400K sellers globally have already used Amazon’s generative AI product listing tools, and later this year, we will expand on these capabilities by leveraging AI to help sellers create multiple listings at the same time. In the new bulk listing workflow, sellers can upload a spreadsheet containing a sparse set of listing details and let Amazon’s generative AI create rich titles, bullet points, and descriptions for multiple listings at once. These capabilities will help sellers create highly optimized detail pages and get more of their products in front of customers faster than ever before.
3. A+ Content automatically creates brand storylines that attract customers
Brands on Amazon are able to develop custom content like rich image carousels and comparison charts on their product detail pages. Called A+ Content, it allows them to better communicate their unique value proposition and brand story to customers. A+ Content can drive a sales lift of up to 20% for sellers, but historically, creating this type of high-quality content could require a lot of time and resources: photo shoots, drafting, design, testing, iterating, and so on. Now, brands can streamline the production of their A+ Content by using new generative AI capabilities to easily enhance their product detail pages, create more engaging and informative listings, and generate captivating and authentic lifestyle imagery that highlights their products.
With these powerful new AI capabilities, Amazon is enabling brands to capture the essence of their brand by inputting a few descriptive product terms they want to highlight, like “quality leather” or “versatile for any occasion,” and the tool will generate rich narrative content that highlights the product’s unique qualities. By uploading an image of their product, sellers can also generate captivating background imagery and scenes that bring their products to life and more effectively showcase their brand identity. With these new content creation solutions, even smaller brands that don’t have the in-house capabilities or agency support to create high-quality brand-themed imagery and messaging, can now easily develop impactful content that resonates with customers and increases brand awareness.
This free generative AI tool is available to brand owners in the U.S. today and will roll out in additional countries by the end of the year.
4. Personalizing product recommendations and descriptions for customers
Amazon is innovating with generative AI to personalize product recommendations categories and product descriptions on our website and in our shopping app. Based on a customer’s shopping activity, Amazon reviews the customers’ preferences to create personalized recommendations categories on our homepage and throughout the shopping journey, as well as provide personalized product descriptions that are more relevant to individual customers. For example, instead of offering customers “More like this,” we’re providing more specific recommendations, such as "Gift boxes in time for Mother's Day" or "Cool deals to improve your curling game" based on a customer’s shopping activity. Or, if a customer regularly searches for gluten-free products, the term “gluten-free” may be added to a relevant product description to help the customer find the best product to meet their needs. This improvement is particularly useful for shoppers on mobile devices with limited screen space, helping sellers get their products in front of the right customers more effectively.
5. Sellers can leverage generative AI to create highly engaging video ads
"If a picture's worth a thousand words, then how much is a video?" Creating video advertisements is an impactful way to connect and engage with customers. That’s why today, Amazon announced Video Generator, a new generative AI-powered tool that enables sellers using our advertising tools to create visually rich video content in a matter of minutes and at no additional cost. Using a single product image, Video generator instantly creates custom, AI-generated videos that showcase a product’s features. These videos leverage Amazon's unique retail insights to vividly bring a product story to life in ways that are relevant to customers. Now sellers will be able to reimagine the limits of their creativity, while bringing shoppers a more engaging and informative advertising experience.
Leveraging best-in class AI infrastructure to build long-term seller success
None of these advancements would be possible without Amazon Web Services' (AWS) generative AI capabilities, including Amazon Bedrock. Foundational Models (FMS) are the building blocks of generative AI, and Bedrock’s fully-managed service makes it easy to leverage leading FMs as part of building these amazing generative AI-based solutions.
These impactful new tools are the latest examples of how Amazon is leveraging generative AI to transform nearly every experience we know—including how we support independent sellers in creating thriving businesses by selling in our store. We’re super excited about the innovation and value that these new offerings provide for sellers, and we will continue to develop additional, innovative AI tools to further enhance the success of Amazon’s selling partners.