"If a picture's worth a thousand words, then how much is a video?" Creating video advertisements is an impactful way to

connect and engage with customers. That’s why today,

Amazon announced Video Generator

, a new generative AI-powered tool that enables sellers using our advertising tools to create visually rich video content in a matter of minutes and at no additional cost. Using a single product image, Video generator instantly creates custom, AI-generated videos that showcase a product’s features. These videos leverage Amazon's unique retail insights to vividly bring a product story to life in ways that are relevant to customers. Now sellers will be able to reimagine the limits of their creativity, while bringing shoppers a more engaging and informative advertising experience.