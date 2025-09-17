Independent sellers are crucial partners in the success of the Amazon store. These entrepreneurs—ranging from kitchen table startups to global brands—inspire us every day with their passion for creating amazing products, and drive us to build solutions that accelerate their growth while saving them valuable time and effort.
For over 25 years, Amazon has been developing and applying machine learning and AI technologies across nearly every aspect of our business, including tools and features that support our selling partners. Last year, we introduced Seller Assistant, a generative AI—powered expert for sellers, that provided immediate answers to questions and guided sellers to helpful resources. Today, I’m excited to announce the next evolution of Seller Assistant, enhanced with agentic AI capabilities—an important step forward that allows AI to not just respond, but to reason, plan, and help take action with a seller’s permission.
This represents a significant advancement in how sellers can run their businesses with Amazon. Our agentic AI capabilities are designed to work seamlessly throughout the entire selling experience, which means sellers can go from handling every task themselves to collaborating with an intelligent assistant that works proactively on their behalf around the clock, while always keeping sellers in control. Seller Assistant will be able to handle everything from routine operations to complex business strategy, so sellers can focus on innovation and growth.
Powered by Amazon Bedrock, and leveraging Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude, Seller Assistant combines leading foundation models with the expertise and knowledge we’ve accumulated from supporting sellers for nearly 25 years. This powerful combination allows it to not only monitor account health and optimize inventory, but also to anticipate sellers’ needs, develop strategic solutions, and act when authorized, moving from passive assistance to active partnership.
“I’ve been using Seller Assistant almost every day now, and it has become my own personal business consultant,” said Alfred Mai, founder and CEO of ASM Games. “From FBA to sales reports, it knows how to support my business in Amazon’s store and provides me with the answers and actions that I need immediately, rather than me needing to dig around and spend time finding what I need. I had no idea it could do all of this; it even understands sales velocity.”
Seller Assistant is already addressing many complex challenges, with even more capabilities launching to sellers over the coming months, including:
Intelligent inventory and Fulfillment by Amazon optimization
Inventory management has required sellers to analyze multiple data points, predict future demand, and then decide what the best decision is for their business—precisely where agentic AI can excel.
Seller Assistant will now actively monitor inventory levels, alerting sellers to actions they can take to optimize their costs and growth. For example, when a seller is reviewing their FBA inventory, Seller Assistant will proactively flag slow-moving products before they incur long-term storage fees and recommend specific items to leave as-is vs. others where it would be best for the seller to mark down pricing or remove the item. And to help the seller get on the front foot, Seller Assistant will be able to analyze demand patterns and prepare shipment recommendations, helping reduce both excess inventory costs and out-of-stock situations.
For example, when a seller asks about timing a shipment to prepare for increasing seasonal demand, Seller Assistant will analyze their entire catalog, comparing historical data with current trends. Within moments, it will deliver a detailed inventory plan with recommendations for the best allocation between FBA fulfillment centers and Amazon Warehousing and Distribution to optimize the fastest customer delivery speeds with the lowest storage costs.
Proactive account health management
Seller Assistant will continuously monitor a seller’s account status and surface potential issues and actions. It can scan behind the scenes for concerns—such as inventory listings that might violate new product safety regulations or customer service metrics approaching warning thresholds. This helps sellers understand what’s impacting their account health and, in more cases, enables the seller to resolve issues before they affect the seller’s sales.
When a seller asks, “How’s my account health?” Seller Assistant can deliver a summary analysis highlighting issues requiring immediate attention, explain what triggered the issue, and recommend actions they should take. If a product description inadvertently indicates that it functions as a pesticide, which is a regulated product requiring additional documentation, Seller Assistant will now alert the seller to the risk, explain the regulatory concerns, and provide multiple resolution options with clear outcomes. If the seller approves, Seller Assistant implements the solution and clears the warning before it becomes a problem.
Automated compliance navigation
Expanding a business often means navigating complex compliance requirements and it can be tedious for sellers to keep up with the latest new safety standards for every product and every country that they want to sell in. Now, Seller Assistant can help.
When listing a new electronics product, for example, Seller Assistant's automated document analysis immediately alerts sellers to specific issues, such as missing UL certifications. It offers assistance with prompts like "Would you like me to show you what needs to be added?" and guides sellers step-by-step through the process, explaining which specific standards apply to their product and why. Seller Assistant helps sellers better understand requirements and complete documentation more efficiently.
Professional quality advertising with Creative studio
Today, we’re also extending agentic AI capabilities to advertising through Creative Studio. This new experience helps sellers develop professional-quality ads through simple conversational prompts, transforming what was a weeks-long process into just hours. By analyzing a seller’s products alongside Amazon’s shopping signals, Creative Studio’s AI feature generates tailored ad concepts and thoroughly explains its reasoning, giving sellers complete control while revealing new insights.
For example, one seller that makes smart bird feeders wanted to create an ad for Father’s Day to reach shoppers who were searching for a gift for Dad. They used the AI-powered tool in Creative Studio to design and build a Sponsored Video ad—just in time for the holiday. The results were an astounding 338% increase in ad click-through-rate versus all other active Sponsored Video ads they were running, 89% new-to-brand offers, and 121% return on ad spend.
AI-powered business growth strategy
Seller Assistant will also be able to analyze sales patterns and customer behavior to suggest promising new product categories to explore, recommend optimized advertising and marketing strategies, and provide tailored insights to guide international expansion. In addition to answering questions from sellers, Seller Assistant will proactively develop comprehensive growth plans for sellers to review and take action for sellers when they want it to.
For instance, Seller Assistant will alert sellers prior to seasonal peaks with ready-to-implement strategies, analyzing historical data alongside current trends to prepare detailed plans for top-selling products. Once approved, it coordinates everything from promotions and inventory adjustments to marketing launches. Seller Assistant can also analyze a seller’s existing product catalog and sales data to suggest potential new product variations they might want to consider.
The future of selling with agentic AI
These examples are just the beginning of what’s possible. As our agentic AI capabilities evolve, they will integrate more seamlessly across the entire selling experience. This evolution will help sellers spend more time focusing on product innovation and customer relationships while Seller Assistant handles making selling in Amazon’s store more efficient, strategic, and successful. And Seller Assistant will get even more capable over time, as we learn more about what sellers want and how we can help them continue to grow and thrive.
Seller Assistant is currently available to all sellers in the U.S. store and will be rolled out to other countries in the coming months, at no additional cost. Learn more about other ways Amazon is helping sellers grow with AI.
