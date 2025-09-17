For over 25 years, Amazon has been developing and applying machine learning and AI technologies across nearly every aspect of our business, including tools and features that support our selling partners. Last year, we introduced

Seller Assistant

, a generative AI—powered expert for sellers, that provided immediate answers to questions and guided sellers to helpful resources. Today, I’m excited to announce the next evolution of Seller Assistant, enhanced with agentic AI capabilities—an important step forward that allows AI to not just respond, but to reason, plan, and help take action with a seller’s permission.