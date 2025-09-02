Key takeaways
- Lens Live instantly scans products and shows real-time matches in a swipeable carousel to make finding the right item easier.
- Lens Live integrates Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, to offer product insights, summaries, and answer questions as you browse.
- It is now available for tens of millions of customers in the Amazon Shopping app on iOS and will roll out to more customers in the coming weeks.
When you spot an item you love on social media or while out and about, Amazon Lens is the quickest way to find similar items in the Amazon Shopping app. Now, we’re making Amazon Lens even better with the introduction of Lens Live, powered by AI, to make the experience even easier and more useful.
We’re introducing Lens Live to tens of millions of customers today and will roll it out to all U.S. customers in the coming months. When customers with Lens Live open Amazon Lens, the Lens camera will instantly begin scanning products and show top matching items in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen, allowing for quick comparisons. Customers will also now have the useful ability to tap an item in the camera view to focus in on a specific product, add items directly to their cart by tapping the + icon, and save to their wish lists by tapping the heart icon, all without leaving the camera view.
To help customers using Lens Live learn more about products they’re viewing, we’ve integrated our AI shopping assistant, Rufus, into the experience. While in the camera view, customers will now see suggested questions and quick summaries of what makes a product stand out. These conversational prompts and summaries appear under the product carousel, allowing customers to perform speedy research, quickly access key product insights, and get their questions answered.
Amazon Lens Live is now available for tens of millions of U.S. customers in the Amazon Shopping app on iOS and will roll out to more U.S. customers soon. Customers can still use traditional Lens options (taking a picture, uploading an image, or scanning a barcode) if they prefer.
The AI behind Amazon Lens Live
Lens Live runs on AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch and Amazon SageMaker services to deploy machine learning models at scale. It employs an accurate, lightweight computer vision object detection model running on-device to identify products in real time as customers pan their cameras across scenes or focus on specific items. This real-time detection identifies the primary objects automatically, creating a smooth experience that requires minimal customer interaction. Lens Live uses a deep learning visual embedding model to match the customer’s view against billions of Amazon products, retrieving exact or highly similar items. Lens Live also now leverages the Rufus LLM to offer relevant questions and answers and enable product discovery.
We’ll continue to look for ways to build on the convenience of searching and shopping with Amazon Lens, helping customers find and shop for the items they need and want that much faster.
