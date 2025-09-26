The second season of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL on Prime Video takes viewers even deeper into the lives of professional hockey's biggest names.
The critically acclaimed docuseries returns with an expanded roster featuring legends and rising talents across the league. Follow icons like Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Anže Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings) as they navigate pivotal career moments, while witnessing the next generation led by Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings) and Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars).
This season promises more personal stories, rivalries, and all-access looks at the Stanley Cup Playoffs and 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
How to watch 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'
The sophomore season of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL premieres exclusively on Prime Video October 3. All six episodes will drop at once in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
Who is in 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2?
FACEOFF: Inside the NHL continues its unfiltered examination of the league's most compelling figures in Season 2.
This year focuses on family dynamics, generational shifts, and high-stakes competition. See Crosby and Kopitar's battles against age, the Tkachuk brothers' sibling rivalry, and the Toronto Maple Leafs' quest for redemption.
The season combines locker room access with personal interviews to showcase the extraordinary skill, determination, and sacrifice required in professional hockey.
Here is the full list of NHL players featured this season:
- Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings)
- Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild)
- Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars)
- Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)
- Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars)
- Anže Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings)
- Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets)
- William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars)
- Brendan Shanahan (Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee)
- Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)
- Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)
- Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out other sports documentaries like Taurasi, Earnhardt, Federer: Twelve Final Days, and For the Win: NWSL. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
