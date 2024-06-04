Federer: Twelve Final Days is an intimate documentary that brings its audience through the final 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer’s illustrious career.

Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for two decades.

The film—which features interviews with legendary tennis rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray—will premiere in select theaters on June 13 and launch June 20 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film will also host its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, June 10 in New York City.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is the latest addition to the Prime membership, with Prime members enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Federer: Twelve Final Days is a Lafcadia Productions production. The film is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell, and directed by Kapadia and Joe Sabia.



How to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days when it premieres on Prime Video

Federer: Twelve Final Days will be available May 31 to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—as well as Prime Student.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Federer: Twelve Final Days, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Interested in more sports content? Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, and more. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

