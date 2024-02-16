The feature-length documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey is an intimate look into the life of NBA legend Giannis Antetokounmpo. You won’t want to miss this exclusive documentary on the basketball star’s extraordinary journey, which premieres February 19 exclusively on Prime Video.

Towering at 6’11 with superior strength and remarkable athletic abilities, Giannis Antetokounmpo is regarded as one of the NBA’s most exceptional players. Born to Nigerian immigrants in Greece, Giannis grew up humbly in Athens, selling trinkets on the streets to make ends meet. One day at an internet cafe, a young Giannis got ahold of images of NBA stars and was instantly captivated. He picked up a basketball and the rest is history.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey takes viewers through the ups and downs of the making of a basketball star with interviews from his entire family, who are sharing their first-person accounts for the first time, as well as some of basketball’s most notable former players like Jason Kidd, Kenny Smith, and Vin Baker.

How to watch ‘Giannis: The Marvelous Journey’ on Prime Video

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. If you already have an Amazon Prime Membership, you automatically have access to the thousands of movies and series on Prime Video, as well as a plethora of other benefits like free two-day shipping and exclusive deals.

If you’re still not sure if Prime is right for you, sign up for a 30-day free trial to see if the service suits your needs.

If you do want Prime but the cost is prohibitive, Amazon offers discounted membership options such as Prime Access, for recipients of certain government assistance programs, and Prime Student, for higher education students.

If you’re not interested in the shipping and shopping benefits Prime has to offer, you can sign up for solely a Prime Video membership. Prime Video costs $8.99 a month and gives you an all-access pass to one of the world’s largest streaming libraries, with thousands of movies and TV shows to choose from.

With hundreds of compatible devices, you can watch Prime Video (almost) anytime or anywhere. Whether you’re on your laptop, tablet, or a smart TV, streaming your favorite movies and shows is made easy with Prime Video.

What else is on Prime Video?

If you’re looking for more sports content and documentaries, you may enjoy Babe Ruth: The Man, The Myth and The Legend, Kelce, and AIR, all included with a Prime membership. Also on Prime Video available to rent or buy are titles like Oppenheimer, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (EXTENDED VERSION), and Barbie.

The entire library is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there’s a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee.