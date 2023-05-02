If you’re a fan of inspiring stories, you won’t want to miss AIR when it begins streaming on Prime Video on May 12.

From award-winning director and actor Ben Affleck, AIR is a film centered around the partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s failing basketball division—and the dramatic origins of the iconic Air Jordan basketball shoes. The film will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, making AIR the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members across the globe enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

The critically acclaimed film from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures has been praised by audiences and critics alike, boasting a 92% “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 98% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an “A” CinemaScore.

AIR stars Matt Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, and Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, as well as Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, and Gustaf Skarsgård. The film was released worldwide in theaters on April 5.

So whether you’ve already seen it and can’t wait to watch again, or you’ve been waiting to stream it at home—you’re in luck. Here’s how to watch AIR when it becomes available to stream globally on Prime Video.

How to watch 'AIR' on Prime Video

AIR will be available on Prime Video beginning on May 12.

Prime Members can watch AIR on Prime Video on all Fire TV devices—just say, "Alexa, play AIR on Prime Video."

Starting May 5, Fire TV customers can also get an exclusive look at the making of AIR with the full cast—look for it right on the Fire TV Home screen.

