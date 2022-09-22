Football season is in full swing, and Prime Video is now the official home of Thursday Night Football (TNF). Each week, coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT with TNF Tonight, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to stream live, and keep reading for the full schedule and more information on finding and recording the games.

How to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial Find Thursday Night Football on the homepage, or in the search bar, Sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Select that day’s game. Press play.

Where can I find 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon and the Prime Video app?

You can quickly find Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football matchup by heading to the Amazon.com homepage or on the homepage of the Prime Video app.

What devices can I use to watch?

The Prime Video app supports live sports on more than 650 connected devices, including Fire TV and the Fire tablet, set top boxes, media players (Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV), game consoles (Xbox, PlayStation), smart TVs, and tablets and mobile phones running iOs or Android.

How can I record games?

To opt in to record the entire season, find a Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video and click the "Record" button. Recordings will include all of the games, as well as each week’s pregame, postgame, and alternate streams. All content is available until the start of the following NFL season and stored in the cloud, meaning it will not affect your DVR space. Opting in gives you full access to pause, rewind, and fast-forward when the game is live, as well as full replays after the games conclude. If you do not opt in to record the season, you will still have the ability to access 15 minutes of rewind from the point you joined the game, and you will also be able to pause and fast-forward as needed.

Check out the schedule

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT. Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. EDT. Here is the full schedule of games on Prime Video:

Week 2 - Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

Week 3 - Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)

Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)

Week 5 - Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)

Week 6 - Thursday Oct. 13

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)

Week 7 - Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

Week 8 - Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Week 9 - Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Week 10 - Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)

Week 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)

Week 13 - Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

Week 14 - Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Week 15 - Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)

Week 16 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)

Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

Check out the latest news and updates for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.