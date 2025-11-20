MrBeast’s record-breaking competition show is returning to Prime Video with higher stakes and a new twist.
Season 2 of Beast Games will feature 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds in a “Strong vs. Smart” battle for an eye-watering $5 million prize.
Beast Games’s first season quickly became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers after only 25 days. The show has already been renewed for a third season.
The second season of Beast Games will premiere on January 7, 2026, with the three episodes. New episodes will follow weekly.
Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Beast Games, including how to watch.
How to watch ‘Beast Games’ Season 2
Beast Games Season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 7, 2026. The first three episodes will be available to stream on premiere day, with following episodes dropping weekly thereafter leading up to the season finale on February 25.
What is ‘Beast Games’?
Beast Games is a competition show created by YouTube star MrBeast where hundreds of people participate in different games for a chance to a cash prize in an arena called “Beast City.”
In the first season, 1,000 players competed for a prize that ultimately grew to $10 million cash, making it the biggest reality competition series ever created.
This season, 200 players face off in the ultimate collision of brain and biceps. Alliances will form and trust will break. Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy.
The series was co-created by MrBeast along with Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins. Sean Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic, and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin is returning as the series director.
Who is MrBeast?
Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, has over 450 million subscribers on YouTube and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2023. Beyond his content creation, he founded Beast Philanthropy, a charitable organization that has distributed over 15 million free meals and expanded to projects worldwide.
