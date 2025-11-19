Key takeaways
- Video Recaps use AI to summarize a show’s most pertinent plot points with a theatrical-quality video that includes narration, dialogue, and music.
- This feature builds upon the 2024 release of X-Ray Recaps, which creates spoiler-free text summaries of key details.
- The feature is available now in beta for select English-language Prime Original series in the U.S.
When a new season of our favorite show debuts, we sometimes need a refresher before jumping back in. To help customers reconnect with the characters and storylines they love, Prime Video has released a new feature: Video Recaps, now in beta and available on select Prime Originals.
Video Recaps use AI to identify a show’s most important plot points, combining them with synchronized voice narration, dialogue snippets, and music to create a visual summary that prepares viewers for the new season.
“Video Recaps marks a groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming,” said Gérard Medioni, vice president of technology at Prime Video. “This first-of-its-kind feature demonstrates Prime Video’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers.”
Video Recaps follows Prime Video’s 2024 release of X-Ray Recaps, an AI-powered feature that creates spoiler-free and easy-to-digest text summaries of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other important details.
How to find recap features on Prime Video
When a customer navigates to the next season of a supported series, a recap button will be available on the detail page. Once selected, customers will see any available recaps for that title, whether they are video- or text-based—such as X-Ray Recaps. From there, they can select their preferred recap option.
How do Video Recaps work?
Creating each video recap is a multistep process. With the help of generative AI, the Video Recaps feature analyzes a season’s key plot points and character arcs to deeply understand the most pivotal moments that will resonate with viewers as they enter the next season.
Then, the AI finds the most compelling video clips and pairs them with audio effects, dialogue snippets, and music. These are all stitched together with an overarching AI-generated voiceover narration to deliver a theatrical-quality visual recap.
When can I start using Video Recaps?
Starting today, Video Recaps will begin to roll out in beta on select English-language Prime Original series in the U.S., including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch, and The Rig. Customers can access the experience on their living room device, with additional devices supporting the feature in the coming months.
Video Recaps are exclusive to Prime Video and join the growing suite of AI-powered features designed to enhance the streaming experience for customers.
