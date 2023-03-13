When we launched Prime in the U.S. in 2005, our customer obsession was focused on one area: fast, free delivery. Prime was a first-of-its-kind membership with unlimited two-day shipping on more than 1 million items. As expectations evolved, so did Prime.

Prime reimagined the possibilities of a membership program by providing entertainment benefits through Prime Video, launching Prime Day as a holiday just for our members, and helping members receive their medications for one flat, low monthly fee with RxPass. We prioritized making life better every day for members.

To make sure our new and long-standing U.S. members take full advantage of all the perks of their membership, we want to help them explore and understand all of Prime’s savings, convenience, and entertainment options available. You can bookmark the new About Amazon Prime page to read the latest news and updates.

Prime is now enjoyed by more than 200 million members in 25 countries, all making use of Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, fast delivery, and world-class entertainment in one single membership. Prime members can access such a wide range of benefits and offers that they may have missed some. Most members know about the fast, free delivery and quality entertainment from Prime Video, but members also access a free one-year GrubHub+ membership, discounts at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores, over 100 million songs and podcasts with Amazon Music, and thousands of eBooks with Prime Reading, just to name a few.

Prime set the standard for what customers expect from a membership when we launched in 2005, and we’re still committed to making our members’ lives easier, more entertaining, and more convenient every day. To learn how to get the most out of your Prime membership and to hear about what’s coming up next for members, keep an eye on our About Amazon Prime page.