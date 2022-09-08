Amazon’s reading services, such as Prime Reading, Amazon Original Stories, and Amazon First Reads, allow customers to discover new books and authors—at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Literary trend setters can gain access to titles before they publish with Amazon First Reads, a Prime member reading benefit that offers early access to a selection of new books one month before they officially publish. And for those who are constantly searching for their next great read, Prime Reading offers a rotating selection of thousands of books, magazines, comics, short reads, audiobooks, and other material at no additional cost to a Prime membership.

Ready to dive into some of the new books you can read for free with Prime? Check out the latest additions to Prime Reading—which features more than 3000 additional options available in total—and new titles from Amazon Original Stories below.

Mystery/Thriller

Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea

Hiding her own dark past in plain sight, a TV reporter is determined to uncover the truth behind a gruesome murder decades after the investigation was abandoned. But 20 years later, to understand the present, you need to listen to the past.

The Hive by Gregg Olsen

Glamorous messiah or charlatan? A mask of beauty hides deadly secrets in #1 New York Times and Amazon Charts best-selling author Gregg Olsen’s mesmerizing novel of suspense.

The Third Grave by Lisa Jackson

Return to the dark side of Savannah, Georgia, where a crime writer and her police detective husband are working a cold case and hot on the trail of a killer whose work isn’t done.

The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton

A breathlessly addictive mystery that follows one man's race to find a killer, with an astonishing time-turning twist that means nothing and no one are quite what they seem.

Romance

The Takeover by T L Swan

In the second hot installment of the Miles High Club series, he’s sexy and rich—and her mortal enemy. Hate never felt so good.

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

Discover the LGBT romance about exact opposites falling in perfectly imperfect love that New York Times and USA Today best-selling author Christina Lauren calls "hilarious, witty, tender, and stunning."

Historical fiction

In Farleigh Field by Rhys Bowen

World War II comes to Farleigh Place, the ancestral home of Lord Westerham and his five daughters, when a soldier with a failed parachute falls to his death on the estate.

More from Amazon Original Stories

Amazon Original Stories offers short reads that you can read or listen to in one sitting. The collection is free to Prime members and includes titles from award-winning and best-selling authors like Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, Taylor Jenkins Red, Andy Weir, Alice Hoffman, and others.

Amazon Original Stories offers bingeable stories, authors, and genres for every type of reader. Here are the latest titles available from Amazon Original Stories in digital and audiobook formats, at no additional cost to a Prime membership:

Historical fiction

Signal Moon by Kate Quinn

From the New York Times best-selling author of The Diamond Eye comes a riveting short story about an impossible connection across two centuries that could make the difference between peace or war.

Naomi's Gift by Martha Hall Kelly

A woman’s life-altering discovery after her mother’s death sheds light on the best and worst of humanity in this haunting short story by New York Times best-selling author Martha Hall Kelly.

Ash Wednesday by Paula McLain

In this wrenching short story based on a real-life tragedy near Cleveland, Ohio, New York Times best-selling author Paula McLain reflects on one family’s perseverance in the face of the unthinkable.

Landing by Olivia Hawker

Doubt plagues a new marriage when a young NASA engineer focuses more on the Apollo 11 moon landing than his own future in this poignant short story by best-selling author Olivia Hawker.

We Are Bone & Earth by Esi Edugyan

In this moving short tale of one girl’s search for her lost brother, award-winning author Esi Edugyan offers a vivid, unique perspective on a lesser-known corner of the West African slave trade.

A Wild Rose by Fiona Davis

A troubled concert pianist searches for a new inspiration among the hidden back hallways of Carnegie Hall in best-selling author Fiona Davis’s bold short story of artistic ambition in 1950s New York.

Alison's Conviction by Thomas Keneally

A young autistic woman finds her voice and a path toward justice in this uplifting short story about the power of family history by Thomas Keneally, award-winning author of Schindler’s List.

Mother Swamp by Jesmyn Ward

A fever dream of the past that ripples outward to the modern world, this powerful short story by two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward draws inspiration from the hidden communities built by people escaping slavery.

Mystery

A Scandal in Brooklyn by Lauren Wilkinson

A classic Holmesian detective untangles a locked-room mystery with a very modern twist in this venomously diverting short story by Lauren Wilkinson, the Washington Post best-selling author of American Spy.

Want more reading options? Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that offers readers access to more than 1 million books, as well as magazines, audiobooks, and short stories, for $9.99 a month. This option is not included with your Prime membership, but it’s a great way to up your reading game.