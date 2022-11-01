Amazon Music expands its Prime benefit to offer a full catalog of music and new experiences for podcast lovers

1. Access to a full catalog of music in shuffle mode

Prime members will now be able to stream more music than ever before. We’ve expanded the Amazon Music catalog for Prime members to include more than 100 million songs—up from 2 million—entirely ad-free. Prime members can explore music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; and stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and available to download for offline listening.