Amazon Music expands its Prime benefit to offer a full catalog of music and new experiences for podcast lovers

Amazon Music is introducing new features and ad-free content to enhance the listening experience for Prime members with Amazon Music—including access to a full catalog of music available in shuffle mode, the most top podcasts available ad-free, and features that make it easier to find new music and shows. Keep reading for a list of updates, available now at no additional cost to a Prime membership.
1.Access to a full catalog of music in shuffle modePrime members will now be able to stream more music than ever before. We’ve expanded the Amazon Music catalog for Prime members to include more than 100 million songs—up from 2 million—entirely ad-free. Prime members can explore music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; and stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and available to download for offline listening.
2.An ad-free listening experience for podcast loversPrime members can listen to the most ad-free top podcasts available on-demand, including shows from CNN, NPR, ESPN, and The New York Times; the Wondery catalog of premium podcasts, like Dr. Death, SmartLess, and Even the Rich; and new Amazon Exclusive shows—more on those new shows below.
3.New, exclusive shows and seriesWe’re introducing new Amazon Exclusive podcasts across genres. New series arriving exclusively on Amazon Music today include Baby, this is Keke Palmer, from the actress and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Keke Palmer; MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories; Suspect: Vanished in the Snow; COLD Season Three: The Search for Sheree; Killer Psyche Daily; I Hear Fear, narrated by Academy Award-nominated actress Carey Mulligan; and a weekly bonus episode of The Old Man and the Three, hosted by former NBA player JJ Redick.
4.Features that make it easier to discover your next favorite podcastIn addition to the most ad-free top podcasts available, listeners will begin to see a new look for the Amazon Music app, including the new Podcast Previews feature, which provides short soundbites from podcast episodes, helping customers sample the content as they browse the selection. Podcast Previews delivers curated clips designed to introduce new listeners to podcasts, and make it easier for existing podcast fans to find their next favorite show.
Ready to check out the updates for yourself? Download the app to take the new experience for a spin. Additional benefits and on-demand access to the full library—including over 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio—are available by upgrading to the Amazon Music Unlimited tier. Learn more about the Unlimited tier.