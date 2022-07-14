The deals have closed and Prime Day 2022 has come to an end, but the excitement continues as Prime Day purchases make their way to customers’ homes. Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, saving over $1.7 billion, more than any previous year. Prime members worldwide purchased 100,000 items per minute during this year's Prime Day event, and Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Home were some of the categories they shopped most.



Curious to know which products customers purchased most? Here’s a list of some of the top-selling items around the world during Prime Day 2022.